German skiing coach, Markus Cramer, who currently trains Russian Olympic team, has shares his thoughts on the recent decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has practically banned Russian flag and national anthem at the Games in PyeongChang.Former German junior & U23 team coach Marcus Cramer, who took over as coach of the Russian Olympic ski team in 2015, believes that, although the decision cannot be called 'fair,' it will provide "motivation" to those Russians who will have the chance to compete."It is a very hard decision especially for the athletes, because now at this moment, we don't know who can compete, who cannot compete. Because at the moment it is not 100 percent clear which organization will decide and what are the rules for this issue," he told RT."I'm sure in the last years there was no doping, especially in Sochi. I'm sure because we speak many times about this with the athletes and I know what they told me. I'm 100 percent sure that there was no doping system in the Russian team."I think it will be extra motivation when they can start to show that they are strong athletes, that they are clean athletes, and hopefully they can show good results [at these] Olympic Games. I think it will be a good sign for the future also that they can show first [that] we are clean, and we can [achieve] good results.