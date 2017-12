© Alexander Demianchuk / Reuters

The decision comes following a panel hearing on the results of investigations involving Russia being accused of doping violations. On Tuesday, the IOC Executive Board was presented with the findings of the Commission led by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid.Having "held hearings with all the main actors" and "gathered evidence and information," the commission accused Russia of "the systemic manipulation of the anti-doping rules and system in Russia, through the Disappearing Positive Methodology and during the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014." Its findings also confirm "various levels of administrative, legal and contractual responsibility," the IOC statement said.In addition, the IOC ordered the Russian Olympic Committee to pay $15 million, which it said would cover the costs of the investigations and "contribute to the establishment of the Independent Testing Authority (ITA)." A panel chaired by the head of this authority (ITA) will determine the list of "clean" individual athletes who will be invited to participate in PyeongChang.The International Paralympics Committee (IPC) previously decided to uphold its blanket ban on Russian athletes in the upcoming Winter Paralympics.Olympic officials have been looking into the results of two separate investigations. While one concerned alleged violations at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, the other dealt with alleged involvement of state officials in covering up and encouraging doping violations over a period of years.Ahead of the announcement of the decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had no plans to boycott the Olympics, while Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov vowed to explore all legal options on how to proceed with the issue.Multiple international sports federations, including the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and the International Luge Federation (FIL), have called on the IOC not to implement harsh sanctions against Russia and to let athletes with no doping history compete in South Korea. Russia's preparations for the 2018 Winter Olympics have already been undermined by numerous disqualifications. More than 20 Olympic team members who took part in the Sochi 2014 Olympics have been affected.