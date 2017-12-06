© Anton Denisov / Sputnik

Most accusations, which led to Russia's Olympics ban, were unfounded and based on the testimony of a man of "questionable" mental state, the Russian president said. He did, however, acknowledge that the country was partially to blame for the IOC decision.Russia is partially to blame for the situation, Putin acknowledged, but added thatThe most appalling thing in the whole situation with the ban is the principle of collective responsibility, Putin said, adding that it is not used in any legal system in the world.Russia will not prevent willing athletes to compete in the Olympics under a neutral flag, Putin said."We, undoubtedly, will not impose any blockade, will not bar our Olympians to take part, if any of them would like to participate on their own," he said. "They devote their whole career to getting ready for these starts; it's very important for them. That's why we, naturally, will not forbid anything to anyone, will not block anything."On Tuesday, the IOC imposed a ban on the participation of the Russian Olympic Committee in the upcoming Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. The decision was based on investigations that, according to the IOC, confirmed "the systemic manipulation of the anti-doping rules and system in Russia." Athletes who can prove they are "clean," however, will be allowed to compete, but under a "neutral" flag.