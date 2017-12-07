© Express



The feline ran away after the woman raised an alarm and was joined by farm hands working in the field. She sustained injuries to her neck in the attack, a Forest official said.After Ahire's mother raised an alarm, villagers rushed to the spot and started searching for the child, an official said. Ahire's remains were found later. In a separate incident, a 38-year-old woman was injured when she was attacked by a leopard in a cotton field in Chalisgaon taluka of neighbouring Jalgaon district.The feline ran away after the woman raised an alarm and was joined by farm hands working in the field.She sustained injuries to her neck in the attack, a Forest official said.Source: PTI