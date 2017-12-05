The mysterious elevation of river's ground and massive fish kill in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental frightens the residents.On Saturday (December 02, 2017), the official Facebook page of "Aksyon Radyo Bacolod" has uploaded the photos and videos of the mysterious ground elevation of Candaguit River at Purok 5, Brgy Baliwagan, San Enrique in Negros Occidental.According to Joel Nochepo, a resident of Barangay Baliwagan in San Enrique, the residents were frightened by thewhich a depth of only one foot.The Candaguit River directly goes to Brgy. Ara-al in La Carlota City wherein it was near Mt. Canlaon.The residents are not sure if the incident was linked to the irregularities of Mt. Canlaon so they were hoping that the government agencies would investigate and study the incident.