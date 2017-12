© Desconocido

"The greatest calamity that befell Africa in the last 20 years was the murder of Muammar Ghadaffi in Libya".

captured blacks became literally enslaved by various Takfiri gangs ruling Libya

Christian politician Femi Fani-Kayode has decried the enslavement of fellow Africans in the Libyan failed state.Veteran Nigerian politician Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed his horror and disgust at the human slave trade which has sprung up in the Libyan failed state in the aftermath of NATO's destructive bombing campaign which resulted in the torture and murder of Libyan revolutionary leader Muammar Gaddafi.Fani-Kayode has stated,Fani-Kayode has also Tweeted photographs of slaves in Libya, presumably of Nigerian origin, while suggesting that the issue might be worth going to war over.During his leadership of the Great Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya,As I detailed in a recent piece:The Great Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya whose most prominent leader was Muammar Gaddafi, even after he relinquished titular status, was a country that moulded itself on the unique Third International Theory. This new ideology combined elements of traditional Arab Nationalism, the socialist model of Yugoslavia, direct democracy and pan-Africanism.As detailed on his Green Books,But above all of these achievements, Gaddafi's revolutionary leadership helped close the gap between Arabism and the pan-African liberation movement.Gaddafi's foreign policy could not be easily pinned-down into any specific geo-political bloc. He was his own man and the foreign policy of the Great Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya reflected this.Libya was the only Arab state to support Iran during the Iran-Iraq war, apart from Syria and likewise, one of the few states in the wider Muslim world to support the socialist Yugoslav government in its war against terrorism and fascism during the 1990s.As Gadafi became increasingly ostracised by Arab League governments who loathed his independent streak in foreign policy and moreover, resented Libya's general independence from the western financial system, Gaddafi turned increasingly little to the prodigal Arab world and more towards Africa.Gaddafi supported every major African liberation movement on the continent, even those who were rejected by both China and the Soviet Union. South Africa's Nelson Mandela maintained a lifelong friendship with Gaddafi whom he called 'Brother Gaddafi', as did many Africans.But Gaddafi did more than support liberation movements in Africa.This was Libya then. Today, Libya is a failed state with several governments and many terrorist groups and piratical gangs competing for land, resources and influence. Among the first casualties of Libyan society when NATO invaded, was the safety of the black population.Shortly after 2011,. This trend is nothing new, all that has changed is that the price of a black slave has recently gone up from the low hundreds or a barrel of oil, to at most, the mid hundreds.It was the mainstream media that failed to state that those in 2011 causing agitations in Benghazi were al-Qaeda terrorists, many of whom were trained and transported to Libya by western governments. It was the mainstream media that made up a total lie about Libya, saying that the armed forces gave the drug Viagra to soldiers and told them to go on a raping spree. This outlandish allegation had zero basis in fact.It was the mainstream media that failed to tell its gullible viewers that Libya was transformed by Gaddafi from a wasteland into a sophisticated society with high living standards and a population with extremely long life expediencies. More to the point, it was the mainstream media which dismissed early reports that black people in Libya, would be among the first victims of the war.With the western powers on the losing side of the wars in Syria and to a degree, in Iraq also, many of the terrorists who have not been killed will flee to Libya. Many already have reached Libya which is effectively the next stop on the 'jihad express'.Because of this,Moreover, with the secular Libyan House of Representatives making gains against terrorists thanks to the leadership of Khalifa Haftar and the Libyan National Army, many are worried that the western backed puppet government in Tripoli called the Government of National Accord, may lose what very little power it has. Haftar by contrast is openly supported by Egypt and has had many high-level meetings with Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.If Haftar is able to gain further success in his war against terrorism, it would be another sign that the west has lost control of a country they once successfully destroyed.If the western mainstream media did not care about the black population of Libya when they cheered on the terrorists who killed and enslaved them, why should they care now? The logical answer is that they do not care any more now than they did when they had a chance to explain why a war on Libya would unleash a plague of racist violence on a stable country. The mainstream media are now, simply looking for a new narrative to justify further war on a country whose only stable, secular factions are those operating independently of the west.