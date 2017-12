© AP Photo/Ajit Solanki



Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said there is only one "viable" way to denuclearize an aggressive North Korean regime.Following Pyongyang's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test this week, demonstrating a range not seen before , Gabbard advocated diplomacy, but with conditions.Gabbard said on CNN on Thursday.Gabbard, who serves on the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, criticized past leaders on both sides of the aisle for allowing the escalating situation to get where it is currently.She cited U.S. involvement foreign affairs, including in Libya and Syria, which created problematic situations for those countries' leaders, as examples that Kim might be looking at, leading to him to be wary of letting go of his regime's nuclear weapons program.