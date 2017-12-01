A lot has to do with the country's migration policy and political correctness. Sweden is avoiding its awful truth and certainly not fighting against it.
But now something even worse is happening: the police are losing control over the country because they're under attack and don't feel safe anymore. Earlier this year the police issued a cry for help and lost month an officer admitted fear has gripped the force.
On October the 18th, there was a bomb attack at the police station In Helsingborg and later a rain of bullets hit a police officer's family home. In November there was another serious attack on the police. A hand grenade was thrown at a police station in Uppsala on Monday.
But police officers have received a lot of threats as well. A police officer said she had her life threatened by a suspect who published her private information and photos of herself, her spouse, and her infant son on the internet. Nothing could be done to remedy the situation and she was forced to move.
Earlier we asked Swedish journalist Peter Imanuelsen about the situation in the country and he said:
"In my opinion the obvious solution to stop this epidemic is for the Swedish government to deploy the military into the no go-zones and clear them from these migrant criminal gangs."But he's not the only one. Politicians of Sweden's Moderate Party want the army to deployed as well and this seems justified. For example last week a SWAT team was needed to support the fire brigade in a migrant suburb in Uppsala.
This migrant suburb, called Gottsunda, was once a peaceful place according to a former inhabitant. Emanuel Imanuelsen, Peter's father, says about it:
"I lived in Gottsunda in 1991. It was a peaceful suburb to Uppsala where nothing happened. Everyone could walk around without fear. Remember a young girl I knew, living alone in a flat close to me, with nothing to fear. No one could dream of that 25 years later it would have changed so you would need police escort."It is clear that Sweden is rapidly changing and the police are losing control. There are two ways to continue: One is the old way, with political correctness and surrealistic daydreaming.
The other one is to face reality: the police are losing control and law and order must be restored in several large cities and their no-go areas. Only the army has the equipment and the skills necessary to dominate and subdue the migrant gangs that are causing trouble.
Comment: There's no doubt that a lot of the increase in crime (especially rape) in Sweden is a direct result of their "refugee" policies. There's also the possibility that this is being exacerbated by a Gladio-type operation - how did these gangs get military grenades? That puts Sweden in a tough spot. If police can't handle it, who else to bring in but the military? Maybe Sweden wouldn't be in the position they're in if they'd seriously thought about the consequences of their "progressive" policies of the past decade or two.