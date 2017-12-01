Puppet Masters
Hysterical NATO Europe chief cries "The Russians are coming!" But who is the real threat?
Marcus Godwyn
Global Research
Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:32 UTC
Global Research
Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:32 UTC
For the rest of this article, I will use the term "the West" to define the rulers, as well as the public faces (politicians, journalists, etc.) of North America, the rest of the Anglo Saxon world and western and northern Europe, i.e. the geopolitical alliance whose leaders have once again declared war on the Russian world.
So who are the most dangerous Russians in the world today? Are they, as the West so desperately needs you to believe, the Russian government and its president Vladimir Putin?
If I had to think of one word to sum up the behaviour of the Russian government over the last four years it would be: "ZEN"!
The West started openly provoking Russia in the early 2000s but since the attempt to attack Damascus by the US in 2013 was thwarted by Russia, (and some say China too) Russia has been subjected to endless and very extreme provocations, which can only be interpreted as being designed to goad Russia into making the first move towards war with the West.
Whether the Western rulers actually want a third world war now and nuclear Armageddon (we have all read the stories and seen the photos of what are allegedly the luxury underground "bunkers" that the ruling elites have been preparing for themselves to inhabit while the rest of us burn at their bidding) or, whether they are arrogant and self deluded enough to think that Russia will just capitulate to their will if faced with the threat of all out war or that the population of Russia is actually oppressed and ready to rise up against its leadership for the chance to be "liberated", or whether they believed that the Russian armed forces remain as inefficient, ill-equipped, demoralised and potentially disloyal as they once seemed to be, or at least as we in the West were told they were, in the years immediately after the collapse of the USSR, and thus war with Russia this time round will be a pushover, I cannot tell but these provocations have been extreme and extraordinarily dangerous on the part of the West.
The violent overthrow of the Ukrainian government by the US and EU in February 2014 could oh so easily have led almost immediately to WW3, if cooler heads hadn't been in charge in the Kremlin.
It is clear that the Russians did not expect such an extreme move from the West and were caught napping. If Putin was the kind of person who allows himself to be eaten by personal pride or whipped into action while smarting from a loss of face and even a few of his ministers and advisers were of a similar hue we could all be radioactive dust by now.
The fact is that under Putin's leadership, Russia has simply absorbed and dissolved every attack the West has thrown at it, resorting to physical, military action only when considered absolutely necessary, but also, crucially, when the possibility of success without bringing the West into a major, immediate armed conflict seemed virtually assured. The saving of Crimea and its population and the Russian intervention in Syria at the Syrian government's behest being the two most prominent examples.
Russian restraint in retaliating in kind and refusing to be dragged into war has left the West increasingly exposed, at least to the more perceptive among its own population and others around the world, as the aggressive, lying, land grabbing force it actually is, and has led to increasing frustration among the West's rulers, culminating in a petulant frenzy of provocations in the dying months of the Obama regime.
Ultimately, this outstanding display of disciplined "Zen" self-control from the Russian leadership may not avert the all-out war that the West appears to crave so much, but it certainly has done so up until now and will still be talked about in a thousand years time, assuming we somehow survive.
If ordinary citizens of the West can still go about their ordinary business, it is thanks to team Putin in the Kremlin and certainly not their own governments.
Reader Comments
graeme15b Hysterical and demented. Absolutely.
Western hegemony is losing the information war for all manner of reasons, not the least of which being their choice of spokes-persons. Jens Stoltenberg is quite a study but so are Nikki Haley, Samantha Power and all the other talking heads, EU Presidents and UN Secretary Generals that have graced the global, political stage this past decade.
Generally it feels as if the lies told to the public have become more 'in your face' recently; like pissing on us and having the gaul to tell us its raining.
Western hegemony is losing the information war for all manner of reasons, not the least of which being their choice of spokes-persons. Jens Stoltenberg is quite a study but so are Nikki Haley, Samantha Power and all the other talking heads, EU Presidents and UN Secretary Generals that have graced the global, political stage this past decade.
Generally it feels as if the lies told to the public have become more 'in your face' recently; like pissing on us and having the gaul to tell us its raining.
The west are not hungry for war with Russia, they had their opportunity in Syria, and declined. They are hysterical, and demented, that their precious "world order is unraveling at the seams, (just as dangerous all the same). Mostly, if not entirely self inflicted. Russia, outsmarts them at every turn. This was a work in progress, going back to the 90s, so, the damage was already done, and short of all out invasion, not much Russia could do to prevent that. Still, Russia has handled this correctly in my view, and the Ukrainians will see them (US/EU) for what they are. "by their fruits, shall ye know them" Guess who will be there to pick up the pieces?