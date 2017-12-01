which can only be interpreted as being designed to goad Russia into making the first move towards war with the West.

As the Western media and politicians relentlessly continue to spew forth warnings to their hapless populations about the ever-present and growing "Russian threat", only today, 12-11-2017, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has told Europe to "". Let us take a moment to analyse just who exactly among the hundred and fifty million odd Russians in the world actually constitute a threat to "the West", to anyone else or, indeed, to other Russians.For the rest of this article, I will use the term "the West" to define the rulers, as well as the public faces (politicians, journalists, etc.) of North America, the rest of the Anglo Saxon world and western and northern Europe, i.e. the geopolitical alliance whose leaders have once again declared war on the Russian world.So who are the most dangerous Russians in the world today? Are they, as the West so desperately needs you to believe, the Russian government and its president Vladimir Putin?A resounding NO is the only possible answer that any sane, rational and even slightly informed conscious individual could give.Whether the Western rulers actually want a third world war now and nuclear Armageddon (we have all read the stories and seen the photos of what are allegedly the luxury underground "bunkers" that the ruling elites have been preparing for themselves to inhabit while the rest of us burn at their bidding) or, whether they are arrogant and self deluded enough to think that Russia will just capitulate to their will if faced with the threat of all out war or that the population of Russia is actually oppressed and ready to rise up against its leadership for the chance to be "liberated", or whether they believed that the Russian armed forces remain as inefficient, ill-equipped, demoralised and potentially disloyal as they once seemed to be, or at least as we in the West were told they were, in the years immediately after the collapse of the USSR, and thus war with Russia this time round will be a pushover, I cannot tell butIt is clear that the Russians did not expect such an extreme move from the West and were caught napping. If Putin was the kind of person who allows himself to be eaten by personal pride or whipped into action while smarting from a loss of face and even a few of his ministers and advisers were of a similar hue we could all be radioactive dust by now.Russian restraint in retaliating in kind and refusing to be dragged into war has left the West increasingly exposed, at least to the more perceptive among its own population and others around the world, as the aggressive, lying, land grabbing force it actually is, and has led to increasing frustration among the West's rulers, culminating in a petulant frenzy of provocations in the dying months of the Obama regime.Ultimately, this outstanding display of disciplined "Zen" self-control from the Russian leadership may not avert the all-out war that the West appears to crave so much, but it certainly has done so up until now and will still be talked about in a thousand years time, assuming we somehow survive.