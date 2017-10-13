Society's Child
Homes are not assets to be passed on to children, says Conservative minister
Jessica Elgot
The Guardian
Thu, 12 Oct 2017 15:01 UTC
The Guardian
Thu, 12 Oct 2017 15:01 UTC
The social care minister, Jackie Doyle-Price, told a fringe meeting that many older people were "sitting in homes that really are too big for their needs" and said the party was still looking to make reforms to the funding of social care.
"The reality is that the taxpayer shouldn't necessarily be propping up people to keep their property and hand it on to their children when they're generating massive care needs," she told the Social Market Foundation fringe in footage released by the Labour party.
"We've got to a stage where people feel that they are the custodian of an asset to give to their offspring ... They shouldn't be seen as that."
Later in the same meeting, she added: "We are very much looking at, when the review comes up, we will be looking at the whole issue of caps and floors."
Doyle-Price, who is MP for Thurrock, said the younger generation should not be expected to fund care for pensioners when there were already huge pressures on their finances.
"Those of us who are fortunate to have gone through university without paying anything, fortunate enough to have then bought our own homes, have been able to build up a level of wealth," she said.
"But actually current people coming through the universities, who are going to be funding, looking after us after we have retired, have not had those advantages, and fundamentally it's unfair to expect them to pay their own taxes to deal with that."
The Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who is visiting a community centre in Shipley on Thursday, said it was "appalling" the Conservatives still expected people with dementia to sell their homes to pay for care. During the visit, Corbyn will set out Labour's plans to establish a national care service and invest an extra £8bn in social care.
"The idea of a 'dementia tax' was rightly rejected by the public during the general election," Corbyn said. "It can't be right that if you have a heart condition you're treated on the NHS but if you have dementia you have to pay with your home."
"This is further proof that the Conservatives are yesterday's party, with no plan to fix our country's problems."
The so-called "dementia tax" in the Conservative manifesto caused an immediate backlash when the party committed to "means-testing for domiciliary care" including "the value of the family home along with other assets and income" and separately "a single capital floor, set at £100,000" so that "people will always retain at least £100,000 of their savings and assets".
In a tense press conference during the campaign, just days after the manifesto launch, Theresa May U-turned on the policy by promising an "absolute limit" on the amount people would have to pay for their care, without specifying an amount. The prime minister insisted it was only a clarification and that "nothing has changed".
Reader Comments
You cannot be a fully committed work slave if you own your own home
If you do not have to pass +50% of you income onto a rich landlord then you are not part of the system
If you do not have to pass +50% of you income onto a rich landlord then you are not part of the system
That house is too big for your needs! Why don't you give it back to us, and here, take this one we built for you instead. Just think how easy this 10 by 8 foot space is to clean! You can just leave anything you cannot fit in your old too-big house. We will take care of it!
If you happen to have any spare change, please throw it in the bottle next to the door on your way out!