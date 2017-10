© The Charlotte Observer

An "ear-splitting boom" that shook homes in Winston-Salem has prompted an official investigation into the mysterious source of the noise.Police have been in contact with local airports, the city landfill and local firearms ranges, but have been unable to find the cause of the incident, reports the Winston-Salem Journal. "Sometimes we just don't know," Lt. Steve Osborne told the Journal. "There are things out here we don't always understand.""This woke me up out of a dead sleep Saturday night," Maggie Prim Byerly of Winston Salem posted on Facebook.Theories for a cause abound on social media - from a plane crash to an earthquake - but none have come close to the magnitude of what was heard, officials said."Let's pray it's not a sink hole forming," posted Monica Burns on Facebook."Maybe the fireworks at the fair were late on Saturday. I live in N. Winston about two miles from the fairgrounds and my house always shakes at the finale of the fireworks," wrote David Allen on the city's Facebook page.