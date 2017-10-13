A grade seven pupil at Jekwa Primary School in Murehwa was killed, while seven others were seriously injured after being struck by a lightning bolt on Wednesday.The injured pupils are admitted at Nhowe Mission Hospital.The deceased, Esnath Tanaka Musodza (14), who had sat for most of her Grade Seven examinations, was fatally struck while studying within the school premises.The injured pupils — Tilda Chideya (14), Shyline Mukwati (14), Chipo Gova (13), Tinotenda Sinzau (12), Rejoice Kativhu (12) and Kimberly Kadzere (13) — were also in the school yard when the bolt of lightning struck.In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education sent a condolence message to Esnath's family."The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Hon. Dr LDK Dokora, MP, the Deputy Minister Prof P Mavhima, the Permanent Secretary Dr SJ Utete-Masango and the entire education community received with profound sadness the passing on of Esnath Tanaka Musonza (14), a Grade Seven pupil at Jekwa Primary School who was struck and killed by lightning on 11th October 2017 at Jekwa Primary School in Murehwa District, Mashonaland East Province," the ministry said."She was struck by lightning while studying at her school."She had already sat for the greater part of her examinations. May her dear soul rest in peace."We offer our sincere condolences to the Musodza family on the loss of their dear daughter."The Ministry also wished a speedy recovery to the injured pupils who are in hospital."Seven other pupils, six girls and one boy, were also injured and are recuperating at Nhowe Mission Hospital."We wish them a speedy recovery."In January this year, two pupils from Chinatsa Secondary School in Marondera were killed, while 85 others were injured after being struck by lightning while awaiting dismissal at the assembly point.In March last year, a teacher at Chivata Secondary School and a Form One pupil were killed after they were struck by a mysterious bolt of lightning in a tragedy that shocked villagers in Ndanga communal lands.The bolt struck and killed Ms Theresa Mufuka and Charles Sarai when the teacher was handing the pupil a school fees receipt at the end of the day's classes.In 2015, a Grade Six pupil at Gampu Primary School in Bulawayo's high-density suburb of Mpopoma was struck and killed by lightning.Sandra Netsanza was walking near the school assembly point around 1pm when she was struck and was said to have died instantly and her body was discovered by a teacher badly burnt.