© Thoko Mubere/Storm Report SA.



South Africa is recovering from the deadly storm that hit parts of Gauteng and spread to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape killing at least nine people.The "supercell thunderstorm" started on Monday in Gauteng and wreaked more havoc in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday where two patients of a hospital died after a wall collapsed on them. Others including a baby and a schoolgirl were found dead in the waters.The storm was characterized by a rotating updraft amid strong winds and flash flooding like a tornado, the South African Weather Service explained.Thousands of homes were flooded, trees fell and the ships were grounded at the Durban port which was closed on Tuesday after ships were drifting away, local media report.Electricity was cut in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal towns of Port Shepstone and Bluff which were hardest hit.Main insurance provider Standard Insurance Limited has confirmed that it has received nearly 2,000 insurance claims this week from Durban and other parts of KwaZulu-Natal.The insurance company called on those affected by the flood to immediately contact them to help protect their belongings and replace the damaged property.The South African Weather Service had issued a warning on Monday about the storm which flooded areas including Johannesburg and pulled down trees blocking major roads. The storms subsided on Wednesday.