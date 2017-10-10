© Xinhua/Chen Yonggang



It snowed in some mountainous areas of suburban Beijing Tuesday morning, Beijing meteorological authorities said.Zhou Huanyu, who works for the Government of Qingshui Township, Mentougou District, said that Lingshan Mountain, the highest mountain (2,300-plus meters) in Beijing, received snowfall starting at 5 a.m. Tuesday.Temperatures in the area dropped to 3 degrees Celsius at noon,An automatic meteorological observation station in Xiaohaituo Mountain, where the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held, indicated the depth of snow reached six centimeters.The Meteorological Observatory of Beijing said this did not qualify as Beijing's first snowfall for the season, since precipitation failed to meet official standards, which require the snow to reach urban areas of the capital, not just highlands.Beijing has endured heavy rainfall and a drop in temperature since Monday morning. The observatory said the rain would stop Tuesday afternoon.