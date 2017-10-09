© YouTube/Thunderbolts Project (screen capture)

Today, we explore stunning new developments in comet science that provide remarkable affirmation of the electric comet theory. Scientists using the Hubble telescope recently spotted the most distant active comet ever observed, at the incredible distance of 1.5 billion miles away, or about 16 Astronomical Units. In the same week, the ESA released over 1000 images of the comet 67P nucleus, imaged by the Rosetta probe. On the comet surface, we see undeniably planetary features, including stratified rock. In this episode, we explain why these amazing discoveries are completed expected in the Electric Universe.