Science & Technology
Thunderbolts Space News: 'Dirty snowballs' falsified - NASA fails to notice
Thunderbolts Project
YouTube
Sun, 08 Oct 2017 17:26 UTC
YouTube
Sun, 08 Oct 2017 17:26 UTC
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Gideon Levy: Palestinians have right and duty to resist Israeli occupation
- Rolling with the punches: Venezuela's Maduro thanks Trump for making him famous, giving him so much attention
- Rapist and child-abuser awarded joint custody of his victim's child
- One of world's longest pianos finds a grand stage in New Zealand
- Greek sympathies lie with Russia: Poll finds Greek society more trusting of Putin than Merkel or Trump
- Assange reminds people: "Almost all terror plots are created by the FBI"
- At least 1,500 structures destroyed by Northern California wildfires as state of emergency declared
- California on verge of statewide Hepatitis A epidemic as disease spreads throughout homeless populations
- First weekend of October brings heavy snowfall to Romania's mountains; nearly 32 inches recorded
- Protecting the official narrative: YouTube removing independent media coverage of Las Vegas shooting
- Thunderbolts Space News: 'Dirty snowballs' falsified - NASA fails to notice
- Google suddenly discovers it too sold questionable "Russia ads" on YouTube, Gmail, DoubleClick
- Nasrallah: U.S. supports ISIS, keeps it from being destroyed
- FBI searched Fairport home "just before" before murder-suicide
- Comet 01-ASAS-SN brightens unexpectedly
- Two bottlenose dolphins discovered dead in Amagansett, New York
- Washington suspends all non-immigrant visa services in Turkey after US consulate employee's arrest
- More than 50 dead, 500 wounded in Las Vegas concert shooting - UPDATES
- Syrian General: US continues to supply Daesh and Nusra Front terrorists with weapons
- Increasingly sound and stable: Foreign investors flocking back to Russia
- Rolling with the punches: Venezuela's Maduro thanks Trump for making him famous, giving him so much attention
- Assange reminds people: "Almost all terror plots are created by the FBI"
- Protecting the official narrative: YouTube removing independent media coverage of Las Vegas shooting
- Google suddenly discovers it too sold questionable "Russia ads" on YouTube, Gmail, DoubleClick
- Nasrallah: U.S. supports ISIS, keeps it from being destroyed
- Washington suspends all non-immigrant visa services in Turkey after US consulate employee's arrest
- Syrian General: US continues to supply Daesh and Nusra Front terrorists with weapons
- Increasingly sound and stable: Foreign investors flocking back to Russia
- Saudi Arabia turns to Russia: Diversifies foreign relations, considers buying S-400 defense system - Update
- Turkey breaks faith again: Violates Astana agreement, renews alliance with Al-Qaeda terrorists
- Turkey arrests U.S. consulate employee on suspicion of links to Gulen coup plot - UPDATE: Second arrest warrant issued
- Nasrallah's warning to Jews in Israel: 'Flee before its destruction, Zionism is our common enemy'
- Geopolitical shift of the century? King Salman and Putin strike business deals
- Sick Stoltenberg: NATO should prevent Russia's presence in Libya
- George Clooney was asked to spy on Gadaffi, prior to Hillary Clinton deciding to destroy Libya
- Watch the NYT spin the Facebook "Russian ads" story
- Russian views on the recent separatist referendums in Iraq and Spain
- Trump being Trump: White House says "calm before the storm" comment is "extremely serious" - doesn't give details
- President Trump's 'Zigzags' in Foreign Policy
- Russia's plan for independence from US dollar working 'better than anyone imagined'
- Gideon Levy: Palestinians have right and duty to resist Israeli occupation
- Rapist and child-abuser awarded joint custody of his victim's child
- One of world's longest pianos finds a grand stage in New Zealand
- Greek sympathies lie with Russia: Poll finds Greek society more trusting of Putin than Merkel or Trump
- California on verge of statewide Hepatitis A epidemic as disease spreads throughout homeless populations
- FBI searched Fairport home "just before" before murder-suicide
- More than 50 dead, 500 wounded in Las Vegas concert shooting - UPDATES
- Syriana Analysis with Eva Bartlett: "Exclusive interview 🎙️
- French police pursuing gun & drug smugglers arrest British Border Force officer in town of Calais
- Weinstein scandal exposes Hollywood double standard - as more stories come out
- 'Shockingly badly integrated' Pakistani women live in 'entirely different society' in the UK
- Unethical and criminal conduct: Australian task force ran world's biggest child porn site for a year in undercover operation
- Trapped in warzone: RT meets Syrian children fighting for their life in liberated Deir ez-Zor
- Abby Martin now accused by pro-Israel organizations of being an anti-semite, of course
- Hate crimes targeting UK mosques have more than doubled in the last year
- Oxitec vs The Keys: The GM mosquito debate rages on
- Homeless man hid in garden of family who helped him, then snuck in to kill mom and son while the dad walked the dog
- Firearms instructor demonstrates how guns do not kill people
- Gross incompetence: Cops arrest hero who thwarted robbery despite video proof
- Court decree of criminal charges: Refusal to vaccinate child gets mom jail time - a deeper analysis
- Theory says it's actually the year 1720 because the early Middle Ages were faked
- Newly found documents show bullet was found in JFK's limo, never reported
- The story of King Arthur and his knights may have been created
- Recovering cuneiform, the world's oldest known writing
- 3 mass shootings that the US government would rather you forgot - Because they were responsible for them
- Prehistoric humans developed sophisticated social systems to prevent inbreeding
- October 5, 2000: Remembering Yugoslavia, the West's first color revolution victim
- Vietnamese farmer discovers a spectacular world: Sơn Đoòng cave estimated 5M years old is the world's largest cave
- Addicts, armies and agents: How the CIA turned Vietnam and Laos into a lucrative drug trafficking enterprise
- Pre-dynastic rock art discovered in Egypt
- US-UK intelligence 'hold key' to the demise of UN Sec. Gen. Dag Hammarskjold 56 years ago
- Camp Algiers: An internment camp for Nazi sympathizers and Jewish refugees, erased from US history
- Vikings were never the pure-bred master race that white supremacists would like to portray
- Tarxien Temples: Testaments to the architectural, artistic, and technological abilities of ancient Malta
- Treasure hunters unearth unique hoard of Roman bronze in Gloucester
- Traces of 3.95 billion-year-old organisms found in Labrador, Canada
- Hugh Hefner's legacy
- The Great Pyramid of Giza: Archaeologists uncover secrets of how mankind possibly pulled off one of its wonders of the ancient world
- Rashid Khalidi: Balfour Declaration was 'gun pointed at heads' of Palestinians
- Living-in-CIN: CIA archive reveals secret network of ex-spies that worked to influence policy and public perception
- Thunderbolts Space News: 'Dirty snowballs' falsified - NASA fails to notice
- HIV gene therapy could literally end fatal brain disease
- Is asking whether we live in a simulation scientific?
- Some types of UFOs and mysterious booms may be the secret SR-72
- The Vika: Mythical monster rat found in the Solomon Islands
- Uncovering deep sleep's role in visual learning
- Stephen Hawkins vs METI: Is it safe to call Aliens?
- Global wind speeds slowing since 1960, but nobody knows why
- New Google AI almost perfectly mimics human speech
- Law takes aim at stem cell treatments not approved by the FDA
- Scientists have witnessed directed teleportation of physical objects, but 'mainstream' individuals are reluctant to accept its validity or implications
- Researchers use the 'Tooth Cracker 5000' to extract stem cells from wisdom teeth
- New material developed that efficiently extracts hydrogen fuel from seawater
- Genetics may explain intergenerational divorce rates
- Hidden 'megathrust' could cause massive earthquake in New Zealand
- Scientists find water on Mars where they thought none could exist
- German officials detect spike in airborne radioactivity in Europe, calculations indicate source in Eastern Europe
- Physicists send particles of light into the past, prove time travel is possible
- Scientists suggest a synthetic crystal can mimic learning and forgetting
- Study reveals world's tropical forests are now carbon emission source
- At least 1,500 structures destroyed by Northern California wildfires as state of emergency declared
- First weekend of October brings heavy snowfall to Romania's mountains; nearly 32 inches recorded
- Two bottlenose dolphins discovered dead in Amagansett, New York
- Rare 'fire devil' captured on video as Portugal battles raging infernos
- Very strong shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.2 in the Balleny Islands region off Antarctica
- 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Buldir Island, Alaska
- Lightning strikes claim 10 lives in 24 hours in Marathwada, India; 16 elsewhere across the country in 2 days
- Alert level raised due to increased seismic activity at Lewotolo volcano, Indonesia
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Tonga
- Rocky Boy in Montana slowly being dug out after snowstorm
- Record breaking blizzard - Grand Solar Minimum update - 8 foot snow drifts of "global warming" reported
- When is the average first snowfall for cities across the U.S?
- NSIDC visually eliminates record Arctic sea ice gains for Autumn 2017
- Multiple explosions at Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano raises concern
- Category 1 Hurricane Nate reaches Louisiana and makes landfall with winds of 85mph
- Signs and Portents: Snake born with two heads in Doncaster, UK
- Lightning bolt kills 2 people, injures 11 in Aceh, Indonesia
- 2 pit bull terriers bite 4 people in Tampa, Florida
- Dead fish, marine animals wash up along the west coast of India
- 25-foot sinkhole open up in Bengaluru, India
- Comet 01-ASAS-SN brightens unexpectedly
- Bolide streaks over western France
- South Carolina home hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball seen in sky before fire breaks out in New Hampshire mountains
- Three meteor fireballs explode in the night sky over China
- NASA captures meteor fireball over Arizona, sonic boom picked up by seismometer
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over the Netherlands
- Green meteor fireball spotted over Montgomery, Alabama
- Meteor fireball fragments over Maryland and Pennsylvania
- Very bright daytime meteor fireball explodes over Mauritius and Reunion Island
- Two bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain on consecutive nights
- Meteor fireball shoots across the night sky in Iceland
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Does acupuncture work by re-mapping the brain?
- It's "flu-shot season" again: What you may not know about the flu shot
- Researchers are investigating whether antidepressants might be useful for prophylactic purposes
- Top unnecessary medical treatments - according to scientists
- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Time to pay real attention to children's health
- Oh, Canada! Nearly 2,000 people completed doctor-assisted suicide in the year since bill was passed
- Symbionts - Viruses are being redefined as more than just pathogens
- Women who avoid meat during pregnancy dramatically raise risk of their children becoming substance abusers
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Chemtrails, Flat Earthers, and Mental Disintegration: What's wrong with these people?
- Flu vaccine-miscarriage study sparks ridiculous spin
- Low birth weight preemies more susceptible to later mental health issues than infants born at normal birth weight - Study
- FDA: 'Love' is not a real ingredient
- About 40 percent of US cancers associated with excess weight
- Coralberry leaves may hold promise for treating the symptoms of asthma
- Doctors warn of cancer-like infections years after getting a tattoo
- Higher coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of death
- Hidden epidemic: We are as dream-deprived as we are sleep-deprived
- Can Wim Hof's breathing methods give us superhuman abilities?
- Scientists unveil new arthritis wonder drug claiming it halts bone loss, increases cartilage
- Symptom of dementia: Researchers link inability to smell peppermint with Alzheimer's disease
- Being busy is killing our ability to think creatively
- Switch it up! Different types of meditation strengthen different parts of the brain
- Harvard-trained brain scientist's stroke gave insight into meaning of life
- Long-term study concludes that only one hour of exercise per week could reduce depression risk by 44%
- Diseases of the will: Six psychological flaws that prevent talented people from achieving success
- 45-year-long study finds ultra-successful children share common traits: Exceptional mathematics abilities and spacial awareness
- The destruction caused by gaslighting
- Corpus callosum: When you split the brain, do you split the person?
- Addicted to love: The chemistry of addiction
- Straight from the narcissistic parent's mouth
- Boys who fail to join in laughter with their peers could become psychopaths, says new study
- Warmth, not lavish praise, boosts self-esteem in children
- Be impeccable: Commonly misused phrases that will make you sound ignorant
- Combat veterans and near death experiences
- Study finds people with highest psychopathy scores prefer rap music, dislike classical music
- Supporters of nasty leaders share negative personality traits
- Knowledge protects: Learn the attack methods of the dark triad personalities
- Babies learn the value of perseverance by watching grownups stick with a challenge
- More than just folk wisdom: Immersing yourself in nature has a healing effect
- New study says expressive writing can help alleviate stress and stop worrying
- Maurice Barbanell: The different aspects of Estelle Roberts's mediumship
- The UFO Enigma: What might be said about anecdotal evidence?
- Elaborate hoax? Alleged tomb raiders say they've found 20 3-fingered mummies in Peru - and saw live 'beings' too - UPDATE
- Study delves into mysterious lights observed over Norway
- Close encounters, the alchemical kind
- 'Poltergeist' caught on Irish school CCTV
- Mysterious aircraft involved in fatal Air Force crash
- In 1994 UK's "most spectacular" UFO photo was taken down in Britain's Ministry of Defence office - never seen again
- The Thomas Mantell UFO analyses
- The Gulf Breeze UFO sightings 30 years later: Is the truth still out there?
- Missing 411: Hunters asked to keep an eye out for man who disappeared in Mark Twain National Forest in July
- Missing 411: 'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' interviews David Paulides
- Corrientes humanoid photo determined to be a hoax
- Anne Jefferies: An account of a faerie abduction in the 17th century
- The Nirumbee, Pryor Mountain's little people
- Strange readings on US submarine sonar points to belief that Navy has secret USO program - UFO researcher
- Supernatural possession: Demons on trial
- Peruvian pilot offers further details on 1980 UFO sighting
- Alleged UFO spotted over Carlos Paz, Argentina
- Montana woman has been tracking Bigfoot for 24 years
- Swansea University, Wales, is renaming its law school after Killary
- Life is too short not to get the last laugh: 25 hilarious headstones
- Russia's foreign ministry trolls CIA recruitment drive for Russian speakers - offers 'expert assistance and recommendations'
- RT rates the top 10 Kremlin critics & their hilarious hater campaigns against Russia
- Comedian sets out to insult the flag of every country on Twitter
- How Nasa responded to fears the world was going to end September 23rd
- Satire: Jordan Peterson refuses to pander to Pennywises delusions
- Family films three kangaroos 'squaring up and hitting each other' in neighborhood garden
- 5 reasons your Facebook feed is useless
- Formula One cars to run on broccoli insists new vegan champion!
- Mark Steel: We need to hear all sides of the story in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, not just one-sided anti-fire views from the residents
- Jennifer Lawrence is the voice of crazy in a world gone crazy!
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
Quote of the Day
People never give up their liberties but under some delusion.
- Edmund Burke
Recent Comments
LOL!!! Always look on the bright side of life :)
I didn't notice this: According to IRS records, Paddock earned $5 million in 2015, most of it from gambling. Folks, in case you don't know,...
This late in the year? I blame aluminum...
My first thought too R.C...they're getting scared. Most of the MSM are reporting on this YT story and they all sound the same. Not unexpected...
Georgie-Porgie!! WTF is the matter with you Cat?
Comment: For more information on comets, the Electric Universe model and much more, see Pierre Lescaudron and Laura Knight-Jadczyk's book, Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection. See also: