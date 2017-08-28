© YouTube/Thunderbolts Project (screen capture)
In our previous episode, we began a commemoration of the 5-year anniversary of Space News from the EU with a comprehensive summary of the most significant findings to date from comet missions. Today, we continue our commemoration with a review of the some of the most dramatic and "surprising" comet displays, all of which point to the electrical nature of cometary phenomena.


Previous episode: Space News Anniversary: Comet Missions https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_ZX6...