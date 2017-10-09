Two bottlenose dolphins were found dead on Amagansett beaches, and biologists are trying to determine how they died.The first dolphin was reported at about 2 p.m. Friday at the end of Atlantic Avenue by a member of the public, said Rachel Bosworth, spokeswoman for the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society.The second, also reported to the society by a member of the public, was found Saturday morning at about 7 a.m. off Napeague Lane.A team of biologists and volunteers, with assistance from the East Hampton Marine Patrol, responded to both scenes to evaluate the carcasses, she said.Bottlenose dolphins are common in temperate and tropical waters, including off the coast of Long Island, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Adult dolphins can grow to as long as 12 feet and weigh up to 1,400 pounds.The Atlantic Avenue dolphin was 6.9 feet in length, sexually immature and between 5 and 13 years old. The second dolphin was 6.3 feet in length.Further details about the dolphins or how long they had been dead were not available. Biologists will perform necropsies on both animals to determine a cause of death, Bosworth said.