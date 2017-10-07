But here's the quirky thing about how the U.S. government's counts people as being employed: according to the official web site of the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, an individual can be counted as employed even if they didn't receive a dime in salary during the week the data is collected. The BLS explains its rationale as follows: (Italic emphasis added.)
People are considered employed if they did any work at all for pay or profit during the survey reference week. This includes all part-time and temporary work, as well as regular full-time, year-round employment. Individuals also are counted as employed if they have a job at which they did not work during the survey week, whether they were paid or not, because they were:
On vacation;
Ill;
Experiencing child care problems;
On maternity or paternity leave;
Taking care of some other family or personal obligation;
Involved in a labor dispute;
Prevented from working by bad weather.
The government counts these individuals as employed under the rationale that "they have a specific job to which they will return." But in a labor market where workers are frequently paid on a per diem basis and live from paycheck to paycheck, what the government is reporting and the economic reality on the ground may be quite two different things.
There is another situation where an individual could not be receiving a dime of compensation - on a long term basis - but still counted as employed by the U.S. government. The BLS provides two examples:
Garrett is 16 years old, and he has no job from which he receives any pay or profit. However, Garrett does help with the regular chores around his parents' farm and spends about 20 hours each week doing so.Read the remainder of the article here.
Lisa spends most of her time taking care of her home and children, but she helps in her husband's computer software business all day Friday and Saturday.
Both Garrett and Lisa are considered employed. They fall into a group called unpaid family workers, which includes any person who worked without pay for 15 hours or more per week in a business or farm operated by a family member with whom they live. Unpaid family workers comprise a small proportion of total employment. Most of the employed are either wage and salary workers (paid employees) or self-employed (working in their own business, profession, or farm).
Comment: The American empire is in rapid decline - this statistical sleight of hand simply allows the elites to maintain a fantasy that the gullible masses will remain so, but that time is long past.