The leader of the Taliban movement (terrorist group banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, Hibatullah Akhundzada, urged his supporters to stop fighting Daesh militants, local media reported Saturday.

Akhundzada addressed his supporters about 10 days ago during a meeting of the Taliban leadership in one of the districts of Helmand province in southern Afghanistan, the 1TV News broadcaster reported, citing an official in country's security forces.

Members of the Quetta Shura (the Taliban leadership council, based in the Pakistani city of Quetta), and representatives of the movement from various parts of Afghanistan, reportedly also took part in the meeting. Akhundzada advocated an end to the confrontation with the Daesh citing "common goals."

In the past, there were clashes between the Taliban and Daesh. In the end of April, media reported the deaths of more than 90 militants from both sides during a clash between the two militant groups. Around that time, Daesh militants killed one of Taliban leaders in the city of Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.