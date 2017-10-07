These findings contradict some laws that provide the foundation of modern physics, but the rate at which more is discovered is accelerating exponentially, and the foundations of what we call science needs a big time change. It's happened before, and it is happening now.
"There is nothing new to be discovered in physics now. All that remains is more and more precise measurement." This statement (worldview statement) was by Lord Kelvin in 1900, which was shattered only five years later when Einstein published his paper on special relativity. The new theories proposed by Einstein challenged the current (at that time) framework of understanding. This forced the scientific community to open up to an alternate view of the true nature of our reality.
Today, the same thing is needed, and the same thing is happening. Worldview paradigms are changing, yet old scientific dogma still sticks around and dominates.
Teleportation at our Level, Not Just The Quantum Level
It's odd how subjects within the realm of parapsychology or "psi" have been and are still ridiculed, despite the fact that there have been and are studies at the highest levels of science. Even in several mainstream "peer-reviewed" scientific journals, studies examining remote viewing, clairvoyance, telepathy and more have all yielded statistically significant results that are on par with that of the "hard" sciences, which refers to engineering, physics, etc.
This is precisely why the American Institutes for Research concluded:
"The statistical results of the studies examined are far beyond what is expected by chance. Arguments that these results could be due to methodological flaws in the experiments are soundly refuted. Effects of similar magnitude to those found in government-sponsored research at SRI and SAIC have been replicated at a number of laboratories across the world. Such consistency cannot be readily explained by claims of flaws or fraud."The fact that these sciences became black budget only gives it more credibility, and this is shown again by a document titled "Research into Paranormal Ability To Break Through Spatial Barriers," in which the abstract reads as follows:
"This article uses strict scientific procedures, one of a kind test samples, videotape, and high speed photography to demonstrate the objective existence of the paranormal ability of breaking through spatial barriers. It also shows the physical process of this ability. It demonstrates that through the function of the paranormal ability, the macrobody was able to pass through the wall of a container and be removed, but no visible damage to the wall of the container was detected."This particular document, which was declassified through a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA), outlines specific people with very special abilities and how they've been studied by thousands of scientists and governments around the world for a very long time.
This is important to acknowledge, because a constant "bash" of quantum physics is that, what we see at the quantum scale, which is the smallest observable level of what we believe to be the make up of our world, matter, is not seen at levels of reality that scale up to full physical objects.
It's important to mention that Eric Davis, Ph.D, FBIS, mentions in a declassified US Air Force document obtained via the Federation of American Scientists, that Chinese scientists have reported that 'gifted children' were responsible for the teleportation of small, physical objects from one place to another. Some of these objects included watches, horseflies, other insects, radio micro-transmitters, photosensitive paper and more. The participants never touched the objects beforehand. The experiments were done under both blind and double-blind conditions and the researches involved came from various colleges and sectors of the Department of Defense. This is an exceptional case because it was deemed necessary that an unclassified Intelligence Information Report be prepared for public viewing. (source)
According to Davis, "The results of the Chinese Teleportation experiments can simply be explained as a human consciousness phenomenon that somehow acts to move or rotate test specimens through a 4th spacial dimension, so that specimens are able to penetrate the solid walls/barriers of their containers without physically breaching them." - Eric Davis, Ph.D, FBIS (source)
Perhaps it's simply so mind-altering to think about, that even in the wake of credible evidence, some still have a hard time accepting it, perhaps because it simply challenges long held belief systems.
"Despite the unrivaled empirical success of quantum theory, the very suggestion that it may be literally true as a description of nature is still greeted with cynicism, incomprehension and even anger." - (T. Folger, "Quantum Shmantum;" Discover 22:37-43, 2001)
Physicist Russell Targ, the co-founder of a 23-year long government research program known as Stargate, recently gave a TED talk called "Everything I Know About ESP," which was then cancelled.
Stargate included successful examples of telepathy, clairvoyance, precognition, remote viewing, and more.
So, how can we continue to assume that the strange phenomena that have been observed at the quantum level don't apply to the full scale level that we perceive? After all, it's the same 'bits of matter' that we perceive, which makes up the physical realm anyways. The interesting thing about all these findings shows us that there are non-physical realms and forces that also play, perhaps an even more important role for understanding the true nature of reality.
This is exactly why a group of internationally recognized scientists have come together to emphasize the importance of what is still commonly overlooked in the mainstream scientific community, the fact that matter (protons, electrons, photons, anything that has a mass) is not the only reality).
You can read more about that here.
Comment: There is probably no better example of how conventional "scientific" thinking has railed against, undercut and denigrated the science of 'the true nature of reality' than in the case of Rupert Sheldrake's work: