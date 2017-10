Teleportation at our Level, Not Just The Quantum Level

"The statistical results of the studies examined are far beyond what is expected by chance. Arguments that these results could be due to methodological flaws in the experiments are soundly refuted. Effects of similar magnitude to those found in government-sponsored research at SRI and SAIC have been replicated at a number of laboratories across the world. Such consistency cannot be readily explained by claims of flaws or fraud."

"This article uses strict scientific procedures, one of a kind test samples, videotape, and high speed photography to demonstrate the objective existence of the paranormal ability of breaking through spatial barriers. It also shows the physical process of this ability. It demonstrates that through the function of the paranormal ability, the macrobody was able to pass through the wall of a container and be removed, but no visible damage to the wall of the container was detected."

perhaps because it simply challenges long held belief systems.

If you haven't already heard, quantum teleportation has actually been achieved, and in fact, scientists from China recently set the record for the farthest quantum teleportation ever, when they beamed a photon in its quantum state into orbit. This brings several quantum mechanical concepts into the equation, including quantum entanglement. When "teleportation" is referenced here, it's also a verification that comes from recent studies which have confirmed entanglement to be real, something Einstein referred to as "spooky action at a distance." "Action at a distance implies that a physical object can be moved by non-physical means, so not by touch or physical force, but other forces, including mental forces, as this article suggests. With entanglement, it means that either information is traveling faster than the speed of light, or better yet, instantaneously.These findings contradict some laws that provide the foundation of modern physics, but the rate at which more is discovered is accelerating exponentially, and the foundations of what we call science needs a big time change. It's happened before, and it is happening now.This statement (worldview statement) was by Lord Kelvin in 1900, which was shattered only five years later when Einstein published his paper on special relativity. The new theories proposed by Einstein challenged the current (at that time) framework of understanding. This forced the scientific community to open up to an alternate view of the true nature of our reality.Today, the same thing is needed, and the same thing is happening. Worldview paradigms are changing, yet old scientific dogma still sticks around and dominates.It's odd how subjects within the realm of parapsychology or "psi" have been and are still ridiculed,. Even in several mainstream "peer-reviewed" scientific journals, studies examining remote viewing, clairvoyance, telepathy and more have all yielded statistically significant results that are on par with that of the "hard" sciences, which refers to engineering, physics, etc.This is precisely why the American Institutes for Research concluded The fact that these sciences became black budget only gives it more credibility, and this is shown again by a document titled " Research into Paranormal Ability To Break Through Spatial Barriers ," in which the abstract reads as follows:This particular document, which was declassified through a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA), outlines specific people with very special abilities and how they've been studied by thousands of scientists and governments around the world for a very long time.This is important to acknowledge, because a constant "bash" of quantum physics is that, what we see at the quantum scale, which is the smallest observable level of what we believe to be the make up of our world, matter, is not seen at levels of reality that scale up to full physical objects.So, for example, when it comes to teleportation, mainstream science has to acknowledge that yes, at quantum scales teleportation of "matter" in its quantum state has happened,It's important to mention that Eric Davis, Ph.D, FBIS, mentions in a declassified US Air Force document obtained via the Federation of American Scientists, that Chinese scientists have reported that 'gifted children' were responsible for the teleportation of small, physical objects from one place to another. Some of these objects included watches, horseflies, other insects, radio micro-transmitters, photosensitive paper and more. The participants never touched the objects beforehand.. This is an exceptional case because it was deemed necessary that an unclassified Intelligence Information Report be prepared for public viewing. ( source According to Davis, "- Eric Davis, Ph.D, FBIS ( source Perhaps it's simply so mind-altering to think about, that even in the wake of credible evidence, some still have a hard time accepting it,- (T. Folger, "Quantum Shmantum;" Discover 22:37-43, 2001)Physicist Russell Targ, the co-founder of a 23-year long government research program known as Stargate , recently gave a TED talk called " Everything I Know About ESP, " which was then cancelled.Stargate included successful examples of telepathy, clairvoyance, precognition, remote viewing, and more.So, how can we continue to assume that the strange phenomena that have been observed at the quantum level don't apply to the full scale level that we perceive? After all, it's the same 'bits of matter' that we perceive, which makes up the physical realm anyways. The interesting thing about all these findings shows us that there are non-physical realms and forces that also play,This is exactly why a group of internationally recognized scientists have come together to emphasize the importance of what is still commonly overlooked in the mainstream scientific community, the fact that matter (protons, electrons, photons, anything that has a mass) is not the only reality).You can read more about that here