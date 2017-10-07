© Kyodo



The Meteorological Agency has raised the warning level by one notch against a volcanic eruption for Shinmoedake peak, located in the Kirishima mountain range bordering between Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures.A Level 2 warning restricts entry to areas near the mouth of the volcano, while a Level 1 warning only tells the public of its existence. Level 5, the highest alert, urges people to evacuate.Given the developments, small-scale eruptions could occur soon, and rocks could be spewed within a 1-km radius from the mouth, the agency said.The agency lowered its warning level from 2 to 1 on May 26 after signs that volcanic activity had subsided.