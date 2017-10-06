uncovered by Roskomnadzor, otherwise the US broadcaster's license in Russia may be suspended, the country's communications regulator said. "We've recently issued an order to [CNN]. It instructs the television channel and the broadcaster to eliminate the violations that we detected before October 11," Vadim Subbotin, Roskomnadzor deputy head, told Interfax.Subbotin warned. According to the official, the watchdog is currently reviewing the paperwork provided by CNN in response to the complaints. "We'll have more precise information somewhere around October 11," he said.During his earlier speech at a session of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on State Sovereignty Protection, Subbotin said that he "wouldn't like one to draw parallels between the activities of Roskomnadzor and the activities our colleagues from the US Justice Department are now conducting regarding our [Russian] media.he said.In late September, CNN received a warning from Roskomnadzor overIt was ordered to eliminate the violation, which the watchdog's head Aleksandr Zharov described as "mundane."he said.In recent months, increased pressure has been applied in America on Russia's RT channel and Sputnik news agency over their claimed role in the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential campaign. On Wednesday, it was reported thatRT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan decried the move as an attempt at an outright ban of the broadcaster in the US, while the Foreign Ministry stressed thatThe State Sovereignty Protection Committee chairman, Andrey Klimov, stressed the need for Russia to come up with a response to the pressure on Russian media in the US."According to the recommendations of our commission, the relevant ministries and departments are invited to develop and, if necessary, begin to implement countermeasures against the US media [operating in Russia] within the framework of existing legislation," he said on Thursday.Demands for RT to register under FARA may be faced by "adequate strictly balanced measures" by Moscow, Klimov added.