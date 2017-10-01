its "staff will be put in prison and property will be seized."

Owing to the US campaign to have RT registered as a foreign agent, the channel will "in the worst-case scenario" be forced to stop broadcasting in America, which will trigger reciprocal measures towards US media in Russia, RT's editor-in-chief has said."What they [Washington] have been doing in regard to us is tantamount to driving us out of the country. They put us in conditions in which we cannot work," Margarita Simonyan said in interview with Russia's NTV channel. "This is their renowned freedom of speech," she added, saying thatallegedly affecting the 2016 US election.This month, the US Department of Justice has warned the company that supplies all services for the RT America channel thatIn the current situation, "if worst comes to worst" the channel "will leave the US and no longer broadcast there. In the worst-case scenario, Russia would respond in kind as to American media," Simonyan said, adding that as a journalist she would not like such a situation to occur.she told NTV's host Irada Zeynalova.The pressure on RT has become "avalanche-like."Saying that RT's partners in the US have endured "pressure and intimidation," Simonyan also pointed out thatThe channel has faced pressure from American media before, such as the "endless fake reports" on RT."Various scandals have been orchestrated, with people planted in the channel who then quit and tell everyone that we drink the blood of Christian infants."However, our audience has only been growing.Trump's win is a case in point, as he has been elected despite almost all the American media launching campaigns against him."The situation with RT in particular only shows a "deep political crisis" within the US, Simonyan said, suggesting that internal conflicts in Washington have made a "mess" of the country's foreign policy.she said.