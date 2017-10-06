Society's Child
According to the Feds: DEA agents sold opioids, stole cash, falsely ID'd drug suspects
Elizabeth Nolan Brown
Reason
Wed, 04 Oct 2017 01:08 UTC
Seize the drugs. Sell the drugs. Arrest the buyers. Repeat...
Four former Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) operatives face federal corruption and conspiracy charges after allegedly engaging in all sorts of shady behavior, from selling drugs themselves to lying under oath, falsifying records, falsely identifying drug suspects, accepting bribes, and stealing cash and other property from the people they arrested. In at least one instance, their behavior led to someone being wrongly imprisoned for more than two years.
The dirty drug warriors-special agent Chad Scott, with the DEA since 1997, and former task force officers Rodney Gemar, Karl Newman, and Johnny Domingue-worked with the DEA's New Orelans Division. Gemar and Newman also work for local law enforcement agencies.
In an indictment unsealed this week, Scott, Newman, and Gemar--a Hammond Police Department officer since 2004 and DEA Task Force Officer since 2009--are accused of seizing money and other property from those they arrested and then keeping it for themselves. (Notably, the feds do not frame this as theft from the suspects but as embezzling funds from the DEA.) This went on for at least seven years.
Scott is also accused of accepting $10,000 from a defendent in a federal criminal case in exchange for recommending that prosecutors seek a reduced sentence and, in another case, tampering with witness testimony.
Scott allegedly coerced Frederick Brown (a defendent in his own drug case) "to falsely testify that Jorge Perralta was present during drug transactions between Edwin Martinez and [Brown], when in fact Frederick Brown had never seen Jorge Perralta during his drug transactions with Edwin Martinez." Scott reportedly offered his own false testimony in the case as well.
The DEA agent claimed that it was Brown who initially brought up Perralta when talking about people who were around during deals and might be Martinez's supplier, referring to Perralta not by name but as "the little Mexican guy." Scott said that he showed Brown a photograph of Perralta on his phone, and that Brown confirmed this was the dude he had seen during drug deals.
An arrest warrant was issued, and Scott went to Houston to help police there arrest Perralta for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine. Perralta's phone was seized, he was taken into custody, and-without even being allowed to contact his parents or girlfriend, he was whisked away to Louisiana. That was in March 2015.
After nearly two and a half years behnd bars, Perralta was released in August 2017 and all charges against him were dismissed.
Brown had never brought up Perralta on his own, say prosecutors in their indictment against Scott. And when shown a picture of Perralta, Brown said that he had never seen him.
Both Scott and Gemar were arrested on October 1 and released on bond the next day.
Newman and Domingue were arrested in 2016. According to federal prosecutors, Newman seized and sold thousands of dollars worth of cocaine and oxycodone. Some of these drugs he seized from a woman identified as R.G. "by means of actual and threatened force, violence, and fear of injury...to R.G.'s person and the persons of her family."
Domingue is accused only of falsifying records related to this illegal drug seizure. His trial is set February 2018.
Newman has agreed to plead guilty to one count of "conspiracy to convert property" and one count of using a gun in furtherance of a crime of violence, in exchange for prosecutors dropping the other charges against him. He faces fines of up to $500,000 and possible life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years.
Joan 2017-10-06T19:03:06Z
Reads more like an organized crime group under the cover of a federal agency.
The ONLY thing exceptional here is that anyone got arrrested at all. (After all, a whole county in Florida, both police and sheriff ran an illegal money laundering operation for overseas drug lords (against the law, duh) and NOT ONE got in any trouble at all, depite their having laundered over 100 million dollars!)
Most Drug War Deaths are not as the MSM presents:
a) Evil drug lords engaging in Scarfacesque shootouts. (those occur in Mexico).
b) Pot dealers shooting each other in a 'drug deal gone wrong.'
c) Heroic cops defending themselves against evil druggies and having - against their personal preferences - to shoot and kill some 'druggie.'
Rather, when you hear about these, it's often a C.I. gets too uppity, threatens to go to the FBI (as if they'd care) and then gets 'put down', and if the cops can't pretend they were not there, a throwdown gun (a phrase invented by cops) is used to justify the killing, as 'dead men do not talk.'
Drug cops have also acquired a CIA level capability to 'suicide' people.
Finally, the recent heroin deaths are because some Big Pharma fool decided to invent something that was even stronger than fentanyl, so as to acquire patent rights, etc. (There's no need for a drug so potent that is effectively a poison, and has no significant differences in pain killing success relative to its predecessors.) What is causing these deaths - again - is simply the illegality of the drug which if sold and taxed would likewise come with consistency of strength. Folks who die from heroin nowadays do so because it's been laced with fentanyl (100 times stronger than morphine?) to the latest uber-fentanyl (I forget the name) which is another 100 times stronger than that. One extra gram in a pound would probably be enough for an overdose spike.)
Same with war on terror: How the FBI killed an Orlando friend of the alleged 'bomber brothers."
People can take better care of themselves, in medical matters, by working with doctors, not with folks who like to order doctors around.
Comment: An example demonstrating those in authority can be far worse than those they seek to apprehend.