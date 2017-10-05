© Lars Trodson/Block Island Times
The carcass of a humpback whale was found on Ballard's Beach on Block Island, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017
A beached humpback whale was found at Ballard's Beach this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 3. It does not appear to be the carcass of the humpback whale that was found beached at Mohegan Bluffs a little less than a month ago, as that whale had tests performed on it by a team from Mystic Seaport.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called a "declared unusual mortality rate" for whales beginning in April 2016 for an area stretching from North Carolina to Maine, which is still ongoing. Some people in New England are claiming that the existence of the five turbines comprising the Block Island Wind Farm are causing the unusual mortality rate, while so far NOAA said it has not found any link between the deaths of the whales and the unusual mortality rate.