Bana al-Abed, the eight-year-old Syrian girl whose alleged Twitter account and 'reports' from militant-held Aleppo recieved widespread praise in the mainstream media, has published a memoir. However, her viral book tour has been accompanied by the silent deletion of tweets encouraging the US to attack Russia and Syria.Bana's book, Dear World: A Syrian Girl's Story of War and Plea for Peace, was released this week in stores and online. Amazon described it as a "powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit, the unconquerable courage of a child, and the abiding power of hope.", calling it "the testimony of a child who has endured the unthinkable." 'Dear World' also received praise in Glamour magazine , the New York Post and Haaretz , and wasHowever, independent journalist Caitlin Johnstone has discovered that ahead of the much-anticipated book release, tweets posted on Bana's Twitter account promoting US military action against Syria and its ally Russia have mysteriously gone missing.Having written an article about Bana in earlier this year, Johnstone found that. Thankfully, the deleted tweets can still be found using an online web archiving tool:Johnstone pointed out that this wasn't the first time that Bana's account has turned to deleting controversial tweets. Last year, amid the operation by the Syrian Army to liberate jihadist-controlled eastern Aleppo,"These propagandists can delete all the tweets they like, but people like me will never forget," Johnstone defiantly wrote. "We will always remind the world of how the highest echelons of American mainstream media collaborated with a blatant psy-op in an attempt to manufacture support for western military interventionism in Syria," she added.The journalist emphasized that "no amount of deleted tweets" could cover up that the extensive US propaganda campaign against Syria was failing. In this light,In her home country, Bana's story of twitter journalism is steeped in controversy. Late last year,Others have voiced concerns about the fact that her father was a member of Al Safwah Battalions', a Turkey-supported Islamist group.