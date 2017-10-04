The hailstorm is known to have affected Kampusrus and Jonkmanspruit where serious damage to property, vehicles and farms is evident.
The already punch drunk Hoedspruit farmers received another low body blow on Tuesday night when a massive wind and hail storm caused damage worth millions of rands to their farms and, in some cases, destroyed between 80% and 100% of their crops.

The storm damage will not only have another severe negative effect on our farmers, but will also impact severely on the economy of the entire region.

The freak hail storm which occurred on Tuesday, September 26 has caused extensive damage to some farms and property.

It came out of nowhere. It was overcast, the next thing, it was like rocks falling from above on our house,' a resident told the Herald.



Crops destroyed.
Some Hoedspruit farmers are counting their losses following the hail storm whom has caused disastrous damage to fruit trees which amounts to millions.

Some farms in the area have been destroyed by the massive hail stones.

Serious damage to a car.
© Refiloe Matome