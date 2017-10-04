A sun bear mauled a couple in a rare attack in Indonesia, killing the wife and seriously injuring the husband, officials said Wednesday.The couple were walking through their rubber plantation in Riau province on Tuesday when the animal lunged at the woman, provincial police spokesman Guntur Aryo told AFP.The woman, Bunai, died while her husband Saruli has been hospitalised after being severely wounded in the attack.Doctor Nuzelly Husnedi, director of the Arifin Achmad hospital, said the 6o-year-old man had suffered a serious puncture wound to the back of his head, as well as gashes to his face and neck.Officials are investigating the incident and trying to find the bear."If we manage to catch the sun bear, of course we will evacuate it to a safer place," said Mahfudz, an official from Riau province conservation agency, who goes by one name.The sun bear population is in decline in Indonesia because of rapid deforestation, which has led to habitat loss.Source: AFP