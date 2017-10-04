DISCOVERY... Ashlee and Kady Schwertfeger, of Barmera, came across this pygmy right whale while walking near Port Vincent last week.
A whale has been collected for research after being found dead on a local beach.

Barmera twins Ashlee and Kady Schwertfeger were walking along the Walk the Yorke trail north of Port Vincent when they spotted the whale about noon last Thursday, September 28.

They went onto the beach for a closer look and discovered the pygmy right whale, a species rarely seen and not usually found in gulfs.