"To keep it at a low height, cut it back to knee high every 5 to 10 years. If it gets too leggy, it can be cut back to the ground and it will come back bushier and with more berries the next year."1

Leaves From the Coralberry Effective as a Medicinal

"FR900359 is very effective at preventing the bronchial muscles from contracting. Asthmatics regularly suffer from these pronounced contractions preventing adequate ventilation of the lungs. The resulting shortness of breath can be life-threatening."4

How the Compounds Work to Alleviate Asthma Symptoms

"In the airways, Gq-coupled G protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) are thought to play an important role in controlling the tone of airway smooth muscle. FR works by specifically inhibiting Gq thereby inhibiting it from further triggering contractions."8

"Although the scientists have already been able to show that human bronchial muscle cells in a petri dish and isolated human airways react in a similarly promising manner, further tests, which could take years, are required prior to its application in people."9

Asthma Causes and Possible Approaches to Improve Symptoms

Your Immune System and How It Protects you

"Interestingly, the Th1 cytokine interferon-gamma has recently been shown to act concurrently with Th2 cytokines in maintaining the chronic inflammatory response in allergic diseases, particularly in asthmatic airways.

Most recently, evidence suggests that suppression of T-regulatory cells may contribute to the underlying immune mechanisms involved in allergy and asthma ... Understanding early-life immune mechanisms responsible for atopic diseases, specifically how cytokines of T-regulatory cells act to balance the Th1 and Th2 immune response, continues to be a fruitful area of research."12

Natural Strategies for Treating Asthma

Increase you vitamin D3 levels, as there's a strong link between asthma and vitamin D deficiency.

Exercise regularly to balance your insulin levels. It helps increase your insulin receptor sensitivity, and improves your oxygen intake, heart rate and work capacity.

Reduce your consumption of omega-6 fats and increase your intake of omega-3s, as the balance between them is very important for optimal health. Many people today are eating far more omega-6 fats than they should, often through consumption of processed foods like vegetable oils, and the result often shows up as asthma symptoms. In addition, the animal-based omega-3 fats DHA and EPA found in fish like wild-caught Alaskan salmon, sardines and anchovies are potent anti-inflammatories.

Eat a natural diet that eliminates grains, which contain lectins that promote inflammation, plus they're known to be immunotoxic, neurotoxic and cytotoxic. With all that going on, your immune system is quickly compromised.

Try butterbur. If you're interested in natural treatments like coralberry, another natural antihistamine is the herb butterbur. As far back as the 17th century, butterbur was used to treat coughs, asthma and skin wounds. Researchers have since identified the compounds in butterbur that help reduce symptoms in asthma by inhibiting leukotrienes and histamines, which are responsible for symptom aggravation in asthma.13