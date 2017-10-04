© Wikipedia
The snowy cone of Llaima volcano, Chile.
An unusual swarm of more than 600 earthquakes - never seen in years - has struck below Llaima volcano in Chile reports rio bueno noticias.

According to Sernageomin (Chilean National Geology and Mining Service) reported through Ovdas (Volcanological Observatory of the South Andes), a series of LP-type low frequency tremors, commonly associated with the dynamics of fluids inside the volcanic system, have been recorded at the volcano since Sunday 1 October.

Ovdas reported that despite the increase in seismic activity at the volcano, the accumulated energy is still considered low and the alert level remains at green. Llaima Volcano is one of the largest and most active volcanoes in Chile.

Volcanic and seismic activity appears to be increasing in the Pacific Ring of Fire.

