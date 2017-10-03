© Paula Brady



While the mountains in western Montana received a dusting of snow early this week, Havre Montana was pounded by what appears to be a record snowstorm. Meteorologist Paul Nutter from the National Weather Service in Great Falls explains."Snow accumulations in Havre have seen widespread reports of a foot, maybe as much as 15 inches in the Havre area," Nutter said. "Potentially, what is more significant is thatOur understanding is that power is out for all of Havre... as far as we know."Nutter said the snowfall increased dramatically on Monday and began to dissipate by around 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 3."We are still compiling our numbers and we're not going to call this number official yet, but if we do end up with a, approximately 14 inch snow total, we will easily set a daily snow record Havre it will definitelyNutter said the snow made driving extremely difficult in Hill County and parts of Blaine County. Big cities on the perimeter of the storm like Helena and Great Falls only received a few inches of snow.