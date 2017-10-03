© Tara Martice



Wintry October kickoff

This was our gauge last night after supper south of Watrous. Up to 4" in it now pic.twitter.com/B817cJWpZD



— Brennan McArthur (@Mac_Acres) October 3, 2017

This is what fell at our farm NW of Bladworth. pic.twitter.com/sRuoZk0jJM



— mike beckie (@skiwhiz_500) October 3, 2017

Heaviest rain fell in the Watrous area where 72mm fell https://t.co/wonYvl9b2U #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/56ouD5yv8D



— Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 3, 2017

Over half a metre of snow falls in Saskatchewan to start October.While the southwest corner of the province was hit hardest with the white stuff, resulting in travel not being recommended in the area,The biggest bullseye of precipitation was just south of Saskatoon in the Watrous area, where up to 72 millimetres was reported.Saskatoon saw minimal amounts of rain and also escaped without any light snow, which was possible into Tuesday morning, but did fall in areas just south of the city.All weather alerts in Saskatchewan have now been ended.