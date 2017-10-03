© Tara Martice
Cypress Hills Provincial Park reported 35 centimetres of snow on the ground as of 3 p.m. CST. Monday. This photo was taken near Maple Creek, Sask
Over half a metre of snow falls in Saskatchewan to start October.

Wintry October kickoff

Snow plastered parts of Saskatchewan to start October with over half a metre falling in Cypress Hills.

While the southwest corner of the province was hit hardest with the white stuff, resulting in travel not being recommended in the area, other regions were drenched in rain.



© CHdestinationA
Over half a metre of snow fell in parts of southwest Saskatchewan.
This was our gauge last night after supper south of Watrous. Up to 4" in it now pic.twitter.com/B817cJWpZD

— Brennan McArthur (@Mac_Acres) October 3, 2017
This is what fell at our farm NW of Bladworth. pic.twitter.com/sRuoZk0jJM

— mike beckie (@skiwhiz_500) October 3, 2017
The biggest bullseye of precipitation was just south of Saskatoon in the Watrous area, where up to 72 millimetres was reported.
Heaviest rain fell in the Watrous area where 72mm fell https://t.co/wonYvl9b2U #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/56ouD5yv8D

— Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 3, 2017
Saskatoon saw minimal amounts of rain and also escaped without any light snow, which was possible into Tuesday morning, but did fall in areas just south of the city.

All weather alerts in Saskatchewan have now been ended.