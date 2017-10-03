Wintry October kickoff
Snow plastered parts of Saskatchewan to start October with over half a metre falling in Cypress Hills.
While the southwest corner of the province was hit hardest with the white stuff, resulting in travel not being recommended in the area, other regions were drenched in rain.
Over half a metre of snow has now fallen in the Cypress Hills! https://t.co/wonYvl9b2U #yxe #Sask #skstorm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/PzAL21BOht— Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 3, 2017
This was our gauge last night after supper south of Watrous. Up to 4" in it now pic.twitter.com/B817cJWpZD
— Brennan McArthur (@Mac_Acres) October 3, 2017
This is what fell at our farm NW of Bladworth. pic.twitter.com/sRuoZk0jJMThe biggest bullseye of precipitation was just south of Saskatoon in the Watrous area, where up to 72 millimetres was reported.
— mike beckie (@skiwhiz_500) October 3, 2017
Heaviest rain fell in the Watrous area where 72mm fell https://t.co/wonYvl9b2U #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/56ouD5yv8DSaskatoon saw minimal amounts of rain and also escaped without any light snow, which was possible into Tuesday morning, but did fall in areas just south of the city.
— Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) October 3, 2017
All weather alerts in Saskatchewan have now been ended.