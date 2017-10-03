Four cows and a calf died after they got struck by a bolt of lightning in the Bhagalramjot area of Naxalbari. The cattle belonged to a man named Sheeten Barman.Barman shared that on Sunday, his cattle was grazing in a field near his house. Suddenly, a lightning streak flashed and the four cows as well as the calf died instantly.Another cow got injured in the impact of the lightning and is currently getting treated. On receiving the news, Gram Panchayat Head Radhagovind Ghosh also arrived in the area and informed the veterinarian as well.