Two persons were killed, while three others were hurt, after they were hit by lightning in Sitio Lambugad, Barangay Tamban, Malungon, Sarangani Province around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.The casualties were identified as Edgar Kong, 45 and Ariel Diagan, 22 and both are residents of Barangay Tamban.Based on the investigation conducted by the Malungon PNP, the five victims were playing billiards in the open when heavy rains hit, and lightning struck.The rescue team of Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council brought them in Malungon Municipal Hospital but Kong and Diagaon were declared dead on-arrival.Their companion Benjon Pandamon, Kinte Capitan, and Abnel Bansil sustained minor burns and complained of hearing loss due to the loud clap of thunder that accompanied the lightning strike..Jessie dela Cruz, municipal disaster and risk reduction officer said the local government has provided burial assistance to the families of the fatalities.