This ia a video of electronic shop in Hyderabad#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/451L2GQjya

— 🐼 (@BlueBleedx) October 3, 2017

Can you believe this happened in Hyderabad today #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/JnCn3pvP8b

— Frustitute (@Frustitute) October 2, 2017

The rains which started at 5 pm continued till 10 pm. As per the Hyderabad Meteorological Department's (HMD) record, the city received 13 cm of rains in the span 5 hours.A sudden heavy downpour in Hyderabad on Monday killed seven people in the city and its surrounding areas.Along with the deaths, the thunderstorm created heavy traffic jams at many places in the city due to waterlogging and failed traffic signals.The rains which started at 5 pm continued till 10 pm. As per the Hyderabad Meteorological Department's (HMD) record, the city received 13 cm of rains in the span 5 hours.The HMD called the heavy downpour "cloudburst"The dead included Shakunthala (46) and her son Chandrakanth (23), Basamma (45), and her son Ravi, (25).at Narayankhed, a town in Sangareddy, a district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.The three others who died included a 30-year-old Yadulla and his 4-month-old son in Singadikunta, a slum in the upscale neighbourhood of Banjara Hills. They died after a wall collapsed on their hut.A 35-year-old rickshaw puller, Afsar, came in contact with live wires and died of electrocution in the Hussaini Alam area of the old city.The state government has announced a monetary compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the dead.The situation in IT hub Cyberabad was also bad with area completely submerged in knee-deep waters. Techies had to wait in their offices till late at night.Water entered low-lying houses and shops in the city. Tweeps have uploaded some alleged videos of cloudburst, which decsirbes the gravity of the situation.