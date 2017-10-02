© Juan Medina / Reuters

On Sunday Catalonia voted to secede from Spain and become independent. If this happens,Catalonia is Spain's most productive region and generates about 20 percent of the country's GDP and roughly a third of its exports. The region contributes 21 percent of the country's total taxes, which is reportedly more than it gets back from Madrid.Catalans, who support independence, believe the region could turn its budget into a surplus after stopping transfers to the federal government. Moreover, Catalonia attracts a record amount of investment, as nearly a third of all foreign corporations and production facilities represented in Spain are based in Barcelona or its outskirts.However, it's not all good news for Catalonia.That's because all the current members of the bloc, including Spain, would have to support the move. "We currently see no practical way for Catalonia to become an independent country within the EU, as most supporters of independence want," economists at Berenberg Bank wrote in a research note, seen by CNN Money.That means that the region may enjoy the privileges of free trade inside the EU only if it is part of the bloc, or as part of Spain. Otherwise, the cost of exporting goods from Catalonia, mainly fruit, and vegetables, to EU members and other countries would significantly rise."It would join the small list of countries that are not World Trade Organization members, meaning it would face significant trade barriers," said Stephen Brown, an analyst at Capital Economics, as quoted by the media."As with Brexit, we believe that any Catalexit would plunge the region into a long period of uncertainty and would most probably be negative for the private sector," said ING economist Geoffrey Minne.