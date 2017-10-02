Police have identified the two people killed in flooding in southwestern New Mexico.Early Saturday morning, Silver City Police say 47-year-old James Morales and 57-year-old Laura Ortega were driving back from a concert at the Flame Convention Center when they were swept away by floodwaters on 19th Street at an arroyo.Police say it is unclear who was driving.They were not found with the car.KRQE News 13 weather center reports areas