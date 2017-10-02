Earth Changes
Vanuatu volcano pollutes drinking water, forces Dunkirk-style evacuation
Reuters
Sun, 01 Oct 2017 10:00 UTC
Crowds of islanders from at least three evacuation points on the island have begun boarding ferries, canoes and commercial vessels for the safety of surrounding islands Maewo, Pentecost and Santo.
Reuters reporter Ben Bohane, on location in Ambae, said he saw people camping on a hillside at the town of Lolowai waiting calmly for ships to ferry them to safety.
"There were big sacks of rice and boxes of tinned fish," he said.
The eruption has polluted many of the island's water sources leaving thousands of people in need of safe drinking water, Red Cross delegate Joe Cropp told Reuters by phone on Sunday.
"Water is crucial," he said. "It's important to get on top of it right away."
The Manaro Voui volcano, the nation's largest, was seen hurling steam and rocks into the air by New Zealand vulcanologist Brad Scott who flew over the volcano on Saturday.
"Maybe about every 8 to 10 seconds there was an explosion, throwing lava bombs up maybe 50 to 100 meters above the crater and there's also two small lava flows that are flowing across the island into the lake as well," he said in an interview with Radio NZ published on Sunday.
About 1000 people were moved off the island over the 24 hours to Sunday evening with another 900 expected to leave tomorrow, Vanuatu's National Disaster Management Office told Reuters in Ambae.
The Vanuatu Government wants all 11,000 islanders evacuated by Oct. 6.
Australia sent amphibious Bay Class landing ship HMAS Choules on Saturday to help move the population, and it is expected to arrive by the middle of the week.
Some islanders are flying out while others have already moved to stay with friends or relatives in the capital, Port Vila.
More than 6000 people have gone to emergency shelters on the South Pacific island in preparation for the total evacuation.
Manaro Voui stirred to life in September, threatening island residents with burning ash, toxic gas and acid rain.
The volcano is crowned by crater lakes. One of them, Lake Voui, is directly on top of the eruption making it dangerously explosive and posing the deadly threat of a lahar: a boiling mud flow down the side of the mountain, Macquarie University vulcanologist Christopher Firth told Reuters by telephone on Saturday.
Additional reporting by Ben Bohane
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Vanuatu volcano pollutes drinking water, forces Dunkirk-style evacuation
- Is gravity an electrical phenomenon?
- Bruce Hoffman's new book 'Inside Terrorism' is presumptuous and devoid of scholarly value - to say the least
- Catalan independence: 5 important things to consider
- Is the Catalan referendum a classic bait-and-switch operation by Barcelona?
- Breaking ranks: Iraq Kurdistan Regional Government dissolves High Referendum Council
- Vision drawn to meaning, not what sticks out
- Catalonia heads to the polls for independence referendum amid violent police measures - UPDATES
- US aid and relief supplies not reaching the suffering in Puerto Rico because San Juan teamster delivery drivers didn't show up for work
- A win for Trump as every NFL player stood for Thursday night anthem
- Don't Turn Into a Right-Wing Snowflake
- Pyongyang threatens 'old psychopath' Trump with 'doomsday in the US'
- French Bretons rally for independence in solidarity with Catalonia
- Camp Algiers: An internment camp for Nazi sympathizers and Jewish refugees, erased from US history
- ME and Asia: A geopolitical shift in military alliances?
- RT editor-in-chief: If RT is forced to leave the US, Russia will reciprocate
- USS 'Ronald Reagan' conducts drills under China's watchful eye, North Korean tensions flare
- Putin: 'Close down RT and we close down CNN'
- Strange flashes in the quantum realm may create gravity
- Pay attention to the Pacific Ring of Fire as major geo events trigger concern
- Catalan independence: 5 important things to consider
- Is the Catalan referendum a classic bait-and-switch operation by Barcelona?
- Breaking ranks: Iraq Kurdistan Regional Government dissolves High Referendum Council
- Pyongyang threatens 'old psychopath' Trump with 'doomsday in the US'
- ME and Asia: A geopolitical shift in military alliances?
- RT editor-in-chief: If RT is forced to leave the US, Russia will reciprocate
- USS 'Ronald Reagan' conducts drills under China's watchful eye, North Korean tensions flare
- Putin: 'Close down RT and we close down CNN'
- 'Save your energy Rex': Trump says negotiations with 'Little Rocket Man' are a waste of time
- SOTT Focus: Behind the Headlines: Kurdistan and Catalonia: The Politics of Self-Determination
- Ethnic Cleansing in Myanmar - who is responsible?
- The 'Russian influence' stories promote Russia's might: Is Putin paying for them?
- Fake news liberal Rachel Maddow goes on EPIC Russia-gate rant, gets hammered by Glenn Greenwald
- EU Parliament bans Monsanto lobbyists for snubbing glyphosate hearing
- Syrian commander: Russia puts not only military, but diplomatic efforts into ending conflict
- Hezbollah leader: US and Israel back plot to carve-up region after 'failure of ISIS project'
- Vietnam hands death sentence to former oil exec in massive corruption purge
- Erdogan says Turkey doesn't need EU membership anymore
- DOJ's access to anti-Trump Facebook accounts challenged by ACLU
- Turkey opens its largest overseas military base in Somalia
- Bruce Hoffman's new book 'Inside Terrorism' is presumptuous and devoid of scholarly value - to say the least
- Catalonia heads to the polls for independence referendum amid violent police measures - UPDATES
- US aid and relief supplies not reaching the suffering in Puerto Rico because San Juan teamster delivery drivers didn't show up for work
- A win for Trump as every NFL player stood for Thursday night anthem
- Don't Turn Into a Right-Wing Snowflake
- French Bretons rally for independence in solidarity with Catalonia
- 'Scientist' Bill Nye & race activist Shaun King command five-figure speaking fees at UAA
- Body cam shows cop lied about shooting, killed driver needlessly
- OJ Simpson released from Nevada prison 26 years early for good behavior
- Brazil's former president Lula ahead in presidential election polls despite corruption allegations
- School teacher arrested for choking students with jump rope
- Knife attacker kills 2, shouts 'Allahu Akbar' - shot dead by French soldiers
- Mentally disabled man dead after being taken down and punched in the head by Texas police
- NFL ticket sales down after protests
- Is the MSM making another attempt to normalize pedophilia?
- California college campuses open free food pantries to help starving students
- Air France Airbus makes emergency landing, engine blows out over the Atlantic
- Spanish nationalists take to the streets to protest against Catalonian independence
- Disgusting! Cop follows elderly couple home & assaults them for honking their horn
- Edmonton's mayoral candidate speaks reason!: It's time to revisit smoking ban
- Camp Algiers: An internment camp for Nazi sympathizers and Jewish refugees, erased from US history
- Vikings were never the pure-bred master race that white supremacists would like to portray
- Tarxien Temples: Testaments to the architectural, artistic, and technological abilities of ancient Malta
- Treasure hunters unearth unique hoard of Roman bronze in Gloucester
- Traces of 3.95 billion-year-old organisms found in Labrador, Canada
- Hugh Hefner's legacy
- The Great Pyramid of Giza: Archaeologists uncover secrets of how mankind possibly pulled off one of its wonders of the ancient world
- Rashid Khalidi: Balfour Declaration was 'gun pointed at heads' of Palestinians
- Living-in-CIN: CIA archive reveals secret network of ex-spies that worked to influence policy and public perception
- Jar of headless toads discovered inside 4,000-year-old Jerusalem burial
- The Espionage Act of 1917: When the US government declared war on the First Amendment
- Canada's Dene people: History, science, and the 'year of two winters'
- How the NFL blitzes taxpayers
- Death from the clouds - Toxic Comets
- Tomb of Mayan king Discovered in Guatemalan rainforest is over 1,000 years old
- Lost city of Alexander the Great found in Iraq
- Evidence unearthed of Nazi's secret nuclear base suggests they were close to developing an atomic bomb
- German WWI U-boat found in Belgium waters with 23 bodies inside
- How pure quartz was formed in the Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona
- Korea is the US 'Open Door' to China
- Is gravity an electrical phenomenon?
- Vision drawn to meaning, not what sticks out
- Strange flashes in the quantum realm may create gravity
- Strong solar blast sparks global aurora and doubles radiation levels on the surface of Mars
- Russia develops electromagnetic weapons which could 'neutralize entire armies'
- Genetic study suggests much older origin for Homo sapiens species, evolutionary split may have occurred up to 350K years ago
- Travel anywhere on Earth in under an hour with Elon Musk's 'Big F**king Rocket'
- 'Jupiter is not a gas giant' - Juno Jupiter mystery
- 'Ingenious': Possible end to hereditary disease as Chinese scientists find way to edit human embryo
- Apple warns iPhone's facial recognition technology won't work on children under 13 as faces are too similar
- Comet K2 - farthest active inbound comet ever seen
- Physicists create a mathematical model for a viable time machine
- Researchers reveal new mechanism that could lead the way to breaking ribosome antibiotic resistance
- 'Life-like android' at a Tokyo gaming conference stuns social media
- With blood transfusion, fresh is not best
- Climate changes can spur volcanoes into life
- Shedding more light on the 1572 supernova in Cassiopeia
- Arctic Inuit, Native American cold adaptations may originate from Denisovans
- Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov unveils a flying motorbike
- Russia and US to create new space station in moon's orbit
- Vanuatu volcano pollutes drinking water, forces Dunkirk-style evacuation
- Pay attention to the Pacific Ring of Fire as major geo events trigger concern
- Tiger kills 15th person this year in Pilibhit, India
- Boy killed by bear in Kaghan, Pakistan
- Bear mauls elderly man to death in Bandipora, India
- Incredible aurora phenomenon captured over Washington and Alberta
- Some roads turned into rivers in parts of Boston, Massachusetts
- Lightning bolt kills 3 fishermen in Rajshahi, Bangladesh
- Two people have close encounters with a San Antonio sinkhole
- Eruption of mud volcano on Trinidad
- Beetles, fungus and old age: The days of LA's palm trees are numbered
- Microburst caused storm damage in Ottawa, weather agency confirms
- Volcanic eruptions to cool Earth, record Arctic sea ice growth occurring
- Another whale shark found dead, the latest in Gujarat, India
- Man swept away by swollen river after heavy rain hits eastern Japan; 4 inches in an hour
- 61-year-old woman killed by pit bull terrier in Gilmer County, Georgia
- Huge 'alien ship' cloud appears over Maracaibo, Venezuela
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed turtle discovered at farm near Little Rock, Arkansas
- Mexico's Popocatépetl volcano erupts same day as deadly quake
- Cooling effect expected when Indonesia's Mount Agung erupts
- NASA captures meteor fireball over Arizona, sonic boom picked up by seismometer
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over the Netherlands
- Green meteor fireball spotted over Montgomery, Alabama
- Meteor fireball fragments over Maryland and Pennsylvania
- Very bright daytime meteor fireball explodes over Mauritius and Reunion Island
- Two bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain on consecutive nights
- Meteor fireball shoots across the night sky in Iceland
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Deadly Immunity - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exposes the government cover-up of the Mercury/Autism scandal
- Is your multi-vitamin going to kill you?
- Psychosis, mood, and diet: Low-carbohydrate diet superior to antipsychotic medications
- Dissolving illusions: Hard truths about vaccinations the corporate media refuses to acknowledge
- 7 sneaky signs that you may have diabetes
- Plague spreading rapidly in Madagascar warns WHO
- Investigative Report: Are you eating genetically modified salmon?
- Vaccine companies use infant foreskin cells to research, grow & develop vaccines
- Your mouth acts as the gateway to your body: What does your tongue say about your health?
- Childhood upbringing can have dramatic effects on human health
- Chemicals in commerce: How to keep plastics out of your food
- Male infertility in the modern world: The answer is in your pocket
- The not-so-genius effects of hacking your brain with smart drugs
- Heart failure could be treated using umbilical cord stem cells
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Connecting the Dots...Iron, Brown Fat, Depression and tattoos
- Amino acids in sirloin steak, chicken, mackerel and avocados trigger reaction in brain that makes people feel fuller
- California Department of Public Health: STDs are spreading at a concerning rate
- Baa Baa Land: A film that really puts you to sleep
- How dehydration affects brain function
- Mothers never warned about risk of birth defects from taking epilepsy drug during pregnancy
- Corpus callosum: When you split the brain, do you split the person?
- Addicted to love: The chemistry of addiction
- Straight from the narcissistic parent's mouth
- Boys who fail to join in laughter with their peers could become psychopaths, says new study
- Warmth, not lavish praise, boosts self-esteem in children
- Be impeccable: Commonly misused phrases that will make you sound ignorant
- Combat veterans and near death experiences
- Study finds people with highest psychopathy scores prefer rap music, dislike classical music
- Supporters of nasty leaders share negative personality traits
- Knowledge protects: Learn the attack methods of the dark triad personalities
- Babies learn the value of perseverance by watching grownups stick with a challenge
- More than just folk wisdom: Immersing yourself in nature has a healing effect
- New study says expressive writing can help alleviate stress and stop worrying
- Ian Stevenson's legacy: A case for life after death
- 15% men, 34% women uninterested in sex: How to deal with mismatched libidos
- Signs and symptoms of depression are easily missed in outgoing and highly agreeable people
- 3-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, India says his real family from a previous life is in Punjab
- How parents pass anxiety and depression to their children
- The startling psychological and physiological after-effects of near death experiences
- Aging and the perception of time
- Mysterious aircraft involved in fatal Air Force crash
- In 1994 UK's "most spectacular" UFO photo was taken down in Britain's Ministry of Defence office - never seen again
- The Thomas Mantell UFO analyses
- The Gulf Breeze UFO sightings 30 years later: Is the truth still out there?
- Missing 411: Hunters asked to keep an eye out for man who disappeared in Mark Twain National Forest in July
- Missing 411: 'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' interviews David Paulides
- Corrientes humanoid photo determined to be a hoax
- Anne Jefferies: An account of a faerie abduction in the 17th century
- The Nirumbee, Pryor Mountain's little people
- Strange readings on US submarine sonar points to belief that Navy has secret USO program - UFO researcher
- Supernatural possession: Demons on trial
- Peruvian pilot offers further details on 1980 UFO sighting
- Alleged UFO spotted over Carlos Paz, Argentina
- Montana woman has been tracking Bigfoot for 24 years
- A possible explanation for the Rendlesham UFO incident
- Nine alien civilizations may be surveilling Earth...
- Florida panhandle man says he encountered Bigfoot, has ongoing research project
- Euhemerism: Science attempts to explain the existence and myths of fairies
- Is this the bottom of a flying saucer hovering over Scottish chemical plant?
- A curious tale of reincarnation: Shanti Devi's story remains one of the most fascinating accounts of rebirth
- RT rates the top 10 Kremlin critics & their hilarious hater campaigns against Russia
- Comedian sets out to insult the flag of every country on Twitter
- How Nasa responded to fears the world was going to end September 23rd
- Satire: Jordan Peterson refuses to pander to Pennywises delusions
- Family films three kangaroos 'squaring up and hitting each other' in neighborhood garden
- 5 reasons your Facebook feed is useless
- Formula One cars to run on broccoli insists new vegan champion!
- Mark Steel: We need to hear all sides of the story in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, not just one-sided anti-fire views from the residents
- Jennifer Lawrence is the voice of crazy in a world gone crazy!
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
Quote of the Day
Truth wears no mask
Bows at no human Shrine
Seeks neither place nor applause
She only asks a hearing.
Recent Comments
I think NATO & EU have options on both sides. They may have assets like Artur Mas within Catalonia's power base who want independence and may...
"thereby making this "solution" to the problem illegal..." What total BS. All laws are temporary; what is "legal" is a moving target, malleable...
Seems rather directed R&D application that should lead to EM field generation... which has it's own issues.
True.... but as for these leaders... 'what gets you there, isn't what keeps you there.'... .the people might see the need to change......
Everyone needs to have a chill , this is getting ridiculously out of hand. Although his self-defensive posture is reasonable as far as it goes,...
Comment: Meanwhile Bali volcano evacuees from outside the 'danger zone' have been told to return home. Bali Governor I Made Mangku Pastika said it had only been necessary for about 70,000 people from 28 villages to have evacuated - about half the total number of 141,399 evacuees.
Mount Agung, a volcano in eastern Bali, has been on the highest possible alert since September 22, after intensifying seismic activity pushed molten rock known as magma towards the surface.
See also: Pay attention to the Pacific Ring of Fire as major geo events trigger concern