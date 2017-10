The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) says it received a report last Wedneday of water and mud bubbling from a hole in the ground in the vicinity of LP 22 Macaya Trace, Munroe Road, Cunupia.The EMA in keeping with its coordinating role notified several agencies to assist with the further assessment of this phenomenon namely, ODPM, MEEA, UWI Seismic Research Unit, NGC, Geological Society of Trinidad and Tobago and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) Young Professionals Trinidad and Tobago Chapter.A joint site visit with geologists and seismologists from UWI took place the following day and it was determined that the feature is a hydrothermal mud volcano.This morning, another site visit was conducted with the NGC and the TPRC and all activity at the site has stopped and no toxic or flammable gases were detected. The EMA will continue monitoring the site and keep communications open with the relevant agencies in the event that the site becomes active again.In the meantime, the residents in proximity to the site were advised to continue reporting any observed activity to the EMA's Emergency number (868) 680-9588 or email the Authority at [email protected]