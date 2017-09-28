At least four people including a woman were killed in separate lighting strikes on Wednesday as heavy rains lashed large parts in Odisha.According to reports, the lighting struck a man at Govindpur village under Kuchinda block in Sambalpur district.A woman from Srirampur village under Bari block of Jajpur district and an old man at Chhoti village in Kenndrapara were killed due to lightning strikes.In another incident, a man at Kenduapada village under Baliapala police station in Balasore district was also hit by lightning and killed.Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in Angul, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Malkangiri, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Koraput, Kendrapara, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Boud and Dhenkanal districts between 2.15 pm and 6.15 pm today, a bulletin of the meteorological centre said.