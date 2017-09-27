© Cornwall Live



What exactly is a sonic boom?

Was the noise caused by a 'bird scarer'?

"A complete mystery"

A loud explosion was reported in St Ives this morning, shaking homes and offices.Dozens of people have taken to social media to query the source of the 'sonic boom'.It happened at around 11am this morning, with reports of the noise being heard in Carbis Bay and Halsetown.Reports are continuing to come in across St Ives. We'll bring you live updates as we have them.The other potential cause, according to those who heard it, is that it could have been a 'sonic boom'. That's the sound associated with the shock waves created by a object traveling through the air faster than the speed of sound.They generate considerable amounts of sound energy and experts say that they often sound like an explosion to the human ear.Some residents have reported that it could have been caused by someone trying to clear birds or animals in the sea away from an area, presumably to fish. But this has been dismissed by St Ives Harbour's maritime assistant Colin Walker who says that it's unlikely a bird scarer could have made such a noise.Colin Walker, Maritime Assistant at St Ives Harbour, says he has no idea what caused the boom."It's a complete mystery. The National Coastwatch Institution don't know what it was either, they're looking into it and will notify us when they know more and vice versa."