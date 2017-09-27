While attention is focused on the potential imminent eruption of Mount Agung in Bali, another deadly Indonesian volcano has dramatically exploded.Authorities feared lava flows could cascade down the mountain and destroy homes, as has happened several times.The volcano explodes so frequently, warning signs are permanently stationed around it warning against going near it.Only last month another eruption rocked the area, blasting ash 4.2km into the air and causing pyroclastic flows many kilometres across surrounding countryside.Earlier in the year 10 people were killed in another eruption, with its death toll sitting at 20 in the past decade, including four high school students and their teacher on a school excursion.Sinabung is located on the 'Ring of Fire', a volatile zone of seismic activity with hundreds of active volcanoes and 90 per cent of the world's earthquakes.An even bigger eruption could be imminent 2,500km away in Bali where Mount Agung is on the highest alert level.Scientists said there were 1,000 tremours around the island's highest peak in a single day and if they continue it could erupt in a matter of hours.More than 75,000 people fled a 12km radius around Agung, fearing a repeat of its last eruption in 1963 when 1,000 died.Airlines flying from Australia to Denpasar, including Jetstar and Virgin Australia, are taking on excess jet fuel in Darwin on the way in case the volcano erupts.It has been smoking for almost a week since a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck of the neighbourng island of Java last Thursday.Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited the area on Tuesday, encouraging local residents to evacuate the area and seek safety in the 370 shelters set up for those without homes.'While the government will continue to try to minimize the economic losses of the community, the most important priority is the safety of the people here,' Widodo said.'So I ask all people around Mount Agung to follow instructions from the officials and minimize the impact of this volcano.'Australian Bali Nine member Scott Rush is among the 166 prisoners moved from the notorious Karangasem jail which could be affected if Agung erupts.More than 50,000 Australian tourists are on the idyllic holiday island for their school holidays, but authorities insist the destination is safe.