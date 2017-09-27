A 41-year-old man was attacked by a grizzly bear in Pacific Creek, resulting in severe injuries, but was able to ride out on his own, police say.The Rock Springs man has severe lacerations on his head, lip, nose and left arm, Sgt. Todd Stanyon from the Teton County Sheriff's Office said, along with bite marks on his back and rear hip area.Stanyon said the man and his brother were hunting in the forest when he was attacked around 10 a.m."He's a tough guy," Stanyon said. "He was able to ride out of there on his own."The man was airlifted from the Pacific Creek trailhead in the Bridger-Teton National Forest to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.Lt. Matt Carr of the Sheriff's Office, said no other members of the party were injured.The Sheriff's Office received an alert from a personal locator beacon at 12:33 p.m. that translated an SOS message and location coordinates. A few minutes later a 911 call came through indicating a grizzly attack.Police later confirmed that the bear was a female grizzly with two cubs.