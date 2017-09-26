Some conspiracy theorists believe that today is indeed the "Rapture", triggered by the alignment of several planets and constellations.
The sun and Jupiter will be in the constellation Virgo, and Venus, Mars and Mercury will be in Leo. This is allegedly a one-in-7,000-years occurrence, and is supposedly a fulfilment of a sign in the bible's Book of Revelation.
The rumours also involve a mythological planet called Nibiru, which will apparently crash into earth and wipe us out. But it was also supposed to do that in 2003 and 2012 - who knows what's keeping it.
In other words, there's a whole lot of conspiracy theories floating around online right now.
Fortunately, the wise calming experts at Nasa have taken the time to confirm that the apocalypse is cancelled.
The space agency wrote on their website:
Various people are "predicting" that world will end Sept. 23 when another planet collides with Earth. The planet in question, Niburu, doesn't exist, so there will be no collision.
The story of Niburu has been around for years (as has the "days of darkness" tale) and is periodically recycled into new apocalyptic fables.
If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with [Earth], astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye.
