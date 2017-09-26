Puppet Masters
Iraqi Kurdistan goes ahead with independence vote - 78% turnout
Sputnik
Mon, 25 Sep 2017 18:45 UTC
The polling stations opened earlier in the day not only in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan but also in the disputed areas officially controlled by Baghdad.
According to the Rudaw broadcaster, the city of Kirkuk, the administrative center of Iraq's Kirkuk province, which is not a part of the autonomous region, has also shown a large voter turnout.
Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum in the end of August, the authorities of the province of Kirkuk voted in favor of joining the vote for Iraqi Kurdistan's referendum. Baghdad has spoken out against the vote, questioning its legality.
Kirkuk Governor Najmaldin Karim told Sputnik in August that the province was an essential part of Iraqi Kurdistan and had a right to participate in the referendum. In September, the Iraqi parliament voted for the resignation of Karim, but the Council of the Iraqi northern province of Kirkuk voted against their decision and issued a statement saying that dismissing the government was the prerogative of the local authorities.
Baghdad and some foreign governments have voiced opposition to the referendum. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier in the day that Turkey, which also has a significant Kurdish minority living on its territory, would not go to war, but it would take measures to ensure its national security.
The UN Security Council has expressed its concern, claiming that the referendum might destabilize Iraq, which is still fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in many countries, including Russia).
The decision to hold the independence referendum was made by authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan in June. Following the announcement, the Iraqi government, as well as a number of foreign countries, including Turkey and the United States, have criticized the move.
Reader Comments
gdpetti 2017-09-25T21:24:25Z
Did I hear it wrong, or is this referedum, only done in certain key areas of northern Iraq? not all of them even in that region? and the key line in the referendum was that it would allow the declaration of independence for all those areas not taking part in this vote? very open ended, no? Seems designed for something other than real independence for the Kurdish people... but then, their leaders are friendly with the same countries that screwed them last time... so no surprise... no pain, no gain... sooner or later, the people will learn not to trust anyone working with the Axis of Evil. It seems that isn't the case currently though.. perhaps they think that 'this time is different'?
Comment: Iraq's Federal Supreme Court ruled the referendum illegal on Sept. 18. The commander of the Peshmerga said that his forces are in a state of combat readiness should they be attacked by any party. Barzani, for his part, doesn't think it will come to that. He also expressed gratitude for Russia's statements on the vote, namely Lavrov's stated hope that the conflict will be resolved "through dialogue, national accord, and compromise."
The Iraqi parliament passed laws to investigate oil revenues and bank accounts of all Kurdish politicians, and to prosecute any officials or state employees who participated in the referendum. Iraqi PM Abadi has ordered his security forces to protect minority groups threatened by the Kurdish referendum. They may need it: KRG police reportedly threatened internally displaced Yazidis in a UN camp to vote "yes" to the referendum or face eviction.
Turkish PM Yildirim also said his country hasn't yet ruled out terminating oil transit from Iraqi Kurdistan, saying national security might outweigh the $300-500 million in potential economic losses. Turkey is also considering sanctions. Both Turkey and Iran have apparently closed their land borders with Iraqi Kurdistan: Erdogan warned of a possible Turkish military action: Notably, the only country to support the referendum so far is Israel.
Update: Turnout was around 78%. Kirkuk declared an overnight curfew. Maliki called the vote a "declaration of war against the unity of the people of Iraq".