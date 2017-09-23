Society's Child
Illegal Guatemalan immigrant breaks into NJ home, sexually assaults 6yo girl
The Trentonian
Wed, 20 Sep 2017 15:01 UTC
Edgar Mendoza, a 32-year-old citizen of Guatemala, jumped out the second-floor window of a Bayard Street home after the child's father found him in bed with his daughter. Police apprehended Mendoza a short time later.
The family does not know Mendoza, who now faces deportation, according to a police spokesperson.
"The people in the residence do not know him," Lt. Stephen Varn said when asked if Mendoza was a stranger to the victim's family. "We believe he entered through the same window he jumped out of."
Officials say the victim's father entered the young girl's room around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and found Mendoza in bed with his child. After Mendoza jumped out of the window, the father called police and provided a description of the alleged pedophile.
Detectives from the Street Crimes Unit later found Mendoza, and the child's parent positively identified him as the man who was in bed with his kid.
"Further investigation found the child had been sexually assaulted by Mendoza," Varn said.
Police also recovered a cellphone outside of the home in the area where Mendoza jumped from the window. Police say the phone belongs to Mendoza, linking him to the scene.
The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials say there were two adults and two children in the home at the time of the incident.
A spokesperson with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the agency issued a detainer against Mendoza, who's being held in Mercer County Correction Center. The spokesperson could not provide additional details at this time because the "entire ICE public affairs team is out of the office attending a training seminar."
Mendoza is charged with three counts of aggravated sex assault, endangering the welfare of a child and burglary.
Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influences, are usually slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back. I am sure that the power of vested interests is vastly exaggerated compared to the gradual encroachment of ideas. Not, indeed, immediately, but after a certain interval; for in the field of economic and political philosophy there are not many who are influenced by new theories after they are 25 or 30 years of age, so that the ideas which civil servants and politicians and even agitators apply to current events are not likely to be the newest. But, soon or late, it is ideas, not vested interests, which are dangerous for good or evil.
Severely Overpriced, overhyped, hippy dippy, green, Prius Driving consumer trash. The Apple ethos is the epitome of Californian leftist wannabe...
Just because someone is a refugee from a warzone doesn't mean they have 'a high potential for violence' It's the equivalent of saying migrants...
Barcelona is a powder keg waiting to explode!
I've boycotted apple since it's inception. Never owned any of their devices.
Bono and U2 are just like DT notorious tax evaders.....With their postboxfirms in the Netherlands....
Comment: The Daily Mail adds the following: