A man in the country unlawfully was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was found in bed with a 6-year-old girl.Edgar Mendoza, a 32-year-old citizen of Guatemala, jumped out the second-floor window of a Bayard Street home after the child's father found him in bed with his daughter. Police apprehended Mendoza a short time later.The family does not know Mendoza, who now faces deportation, according to a police spokesperson."The people in the residence do not know him," Lt. Stephen Varn said when asked if Mendoza was a stranger to the victim's family.Officials say. After Mendoza jumped out of the window, the father called police and provided a description of the alleged pedophile.Detectives from the Street Crimes Unit later found Mendoza, and the child's parent positively identified him as the man who was in bed with his kid."Further investigation found the child had been sexually assaulted by Mendoza," Varn said.. Police say the phone belongs to Mendoza, linking him to the scene.The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials sayA spokesperson with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the agency issued a detainer against Mendoza, who's being held in Mercer County Correction Center. The spokesperson could not provide additional details at this time because the "entire ICE public affairs team is out of the office attending a training seminar."Mendoza is charged with three counts of aggravated sex assault, endangering the welfare of a child and burglary.