Tim Allen isn't a typical "Hollywood liberal," which the comedian demonstrated by joking at the Clintons' expense in a new interview, comparing them to herpes.

Allen sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss how his ABC sitcom "Last Man Standing" has recently become highly political. He explained that the "right-leaning character" he plays on the show is actually "milder" than he is, adding, "You wouldn't want to hear what I have to say."

The popular comedian saved his sharpest barbs for the Clintons, and defended his show's decision to be critical of Hillary Clinton and ignore Trump. "We're not sure he's going to last," Allen said.

"Whereas the Clintons are like herpes: Just when you think they're gone, they show up again."

Allen was critical of the Democratic Party as a whole, saying "When you watch the debates, on both sides you see clowns who say s--- that ain't ... going to happen, but lately one party is the free s--- party. They are just telling people they're going to get all sorts of free s---."

"But you don't mean it," he continued. "That's how you rack up debt, and debt is killing us. Whatever party is going to get us out of debt is my party."

As for how Allen feels about the fractious Republican field for 2016, he likes John Kasich -- "a great guy," and "a Republican that Democrats would vote for, a Republican the Republicans should respect" -- but is ambivalent about Trump.

"Trump can't send everybody to Mexico or whatever the f--- he said," he explained. "But give that guy the roads, bridges, infrastructure, power grid -- just have him fix that s--- for four years. He's good at that."