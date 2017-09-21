"Science is the belief in the ignorance of the experts" - Richard Feynman

Arctic sea ice extent is up 40% from this date five years ago.
© National Snow and Ice Data Center
Sea extent ice comparisons: 2012 2017

Greenland's surface gained ten times as much ice as it did five years ago, and was the fifth highest on record.
© polarportal.org

Greenland's most famous glacier, the Petermann Glacier, has grown substantially and steadily over the past five years.


NASA Satellite Imagery

This is a big change from 1939, when the glaciers of Greenland and Norway were facing catastrophic collapse.
© Rochester Democrat
Harrisburg Sunday Courier
NASA responded quite predictably to the inconvenient 1930's warmth in the Eastern Arctic - by simply trying to erase it.
© NASA
Data.GISS: GISS Surface Temperature Analysis

It is also a big change from 65 years ago, when the glaciers of Norway and Alaska had lost half their mass, and threatened to drown seaports.
© The Cairns Post
18 Feb 1952 - POLAR ICE THAW INCREASING

Climate scientists have responded to this years large Arctic ice gain by doing the only thing they know how to do - lie about it.