Palestinian human rights lawyers and activists on Wednesday handed a 700-page dossier to the International Criminal Court alleging that Israeli authorities are responsible for crimes including apartheid and persecution in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.The documents are an attempt to provide evidence for an ongoing preliminary probe opened in 2015 by prosecutors at the global court into crimes committed on Palestinian territories.The so-called preliminary examinationShawan Jabarin, director of Palestinian rights group Al-Haq, said in a statement that the dossier includes evidence that"The communication to the International Criminal Court offers hope that anybody that commits crimes against Palestinians will be held to account," Jabarin said.The Israeli Foreign Ministry was studying the submission and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Raji Sourani, director of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, called the transfer of Israeli settlers into occupied Palestinian territory, "a unique war crime in that it is coupled with the confiscation of massive tracts of Palestinian land, the extensive destruction of Palestinian property, and the tearing apart of the Palestinian social fabric and way of life."Under the court's founding treaty, the Rome Statute, anybody can send prosecutors details of alleged crimes, but that does not mean the court will open a full investigation.In a written comment emailed to The Associated Press, the court's prosecution office said it will "analyze the materials submitted, as appropriate, in accordance with the Rome Statute and with full independence and impartiality."